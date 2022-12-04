Colts vs Cowboys Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 13

The Cowboys are looking to extend their success, but can they hold off the reinvigorated Colts? We’ve got the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
While the Jeff Saturday era started strong for the Indianapolis Colts, two straight losses sends the 4-7-1 Colts into a win-out-or-bust scenario as they face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Nine or 10 wins will probably be needed to eke out an AFC wild-card berth, making Indy’s margin for error quite slim.
Dallas followed up its dominant win in Minnesota with a comeback Thanksgiving victory over New York to keep the pressure on Philadelphia for the division lead and further cementing its playoff status. Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Colts vs Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 13
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 4 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys -10.5 (-112) / Indianapolis Colts +10.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-520) / Indianapolis Colts (+400)
- Over/Under: OVER 44.5 (-110) / UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Tony Pollard: +600
- Jonathan Taylor: +700
- CeeDee Lamb: +650
- Ezekiel Elliott: +700
- Dalton Schultz: +1100
- Michael Gallup: +1100
- Michael Pittman: +1600
- Noah Brown: +1600
- Dak Prescott: +1700
- Parris Campbell: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Jonathan Taylor: +100
- Tony Pollard: -105
- CeeDee Lamb: +120
- Ezekiel Elliott: +125
- Dalton Schultz: +195
- Michael Gallup: +220
- Michael Pittman: +280
- Noah Brown: +340
- Parris Campbell: +400
- Dak Prescott: +450
To Score 2+ TDs
- Jonathan Taylor: +500
- Tony Pollard: +500
- CeeDee Lamb: +600
- Ezekiel Elliott: +600
- Dalton Schultz: +1200
- Michael Gallup: +1300
- Michael Pittman: +2000
- Noah Brown: +2400
- Parris Campbell: +3000
- Dak Prescott: +4200
Top Colts vs Cowboys Over/Unders
- Dak Prescott passing yards: 244.5
- Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100)
- Dak Prescott pass completions: 21.5
- Matt Ryan passing yards: 210.5
- Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)
- Matt Ryan pass completions: Over 20.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)
- Jonathan Taylor rushing yards: 75.5
- Tony Pollard rushing yards: 65.5
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 52.5
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 69.5
- Michael Pittman receiving yards: 60.5
- Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 37.5
- Parris Campbell receiving yards: Over 37.5 (-106), Under 37.5 (-120)
- Alec Pierce receiving yards: 27.5
- Jonathan Taylor receiving yards: 15.5
- Tony Pollard receiving yards: 14.5
Top Player Props
- Dak Prescott to throw 3+ TDs AND Dallas win: +285
- Tony Pollard to have 25+ yards receiving AND Dallas win: +285
- CeeDee Lamb to have 8+ receptions AND Dallas win: +300
- Matt Ryan to throw 2+ TDs AND Indianapolis win: +630
- Jonathan Taylor to have 25+ yards receiving AND Indianapolis win: +1060
- Michael Pittman to have 8+ receptions AND Indianapolis win: +1100