Colts vs Cowboys Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 13

The Cowboys are looking to extend their success, but can they hold off the reinvigorated Colts? We’ve got the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

While the Jeff Saturday era started strong for the Indianapolis Colts, two straight losses sends the 4-7-1 Colts into a win-out-or-bust scenario as they face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Nine or 10 wins will probably be needed to eke out an AFC wild-card berth, making Indy’s margin for error quite slim.

Dallas followed up its dominant win in Minnesota with a comeback Thanksgiving victory over New York to keep the pressure on Philadelphia for the division lead and further cementing its playoff status. Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Colts vs Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 13

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 4 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Dallas Cowboys -10.5 (-112) / Indianapolis Colts +10.5 (-108)

: Dallas Cowboys -10.5 (-112) / Indianapolis Colts +10.5 (-108) Moneyline : Dallas Cowboys (-520) / Indianapolis Colts (+400)

: Dallas Cowboys (-520) / Indianapolis Colts (+400) Over/Under: OVER 44.5 (-110) / UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Jonathan Taylor: +100

+100 Tony Pollard: -105

-105 CeeDee Lamb: +120

Ezekiel Elliott: +125

+125 Dalton Schultz: +195

+195 Michael Gallup: +220

+220 Michael Pittman: +280

+280 Noah Brown: +340

+340 Parris Campbell: +400

+400 Dak Prescott: +450

To Score 2+ TDs

Jonathan Taylor: +500

+500 Tony Pollard: +500

+500 CeeDee Lamb: +600

+600 Ezekiel Elliott: +600

+600 Dalton Schultz: +1200

+1200 Michael Gallup: +1300

+1300 Michael Pittman: +2000

+2000 Noah Brown: +2400

+2400 Parris Campbell: +3000

+3000 Dak Prescott: +4200

Top Colts vs Cowboys Over/Unders

Dak Prescott passing yards: 244.5

244.5 Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100)

Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100) Dak Prescott pass completions: 21.5

21.5 Matt Ryan passing yards: 210.5

210.5 Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)

Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245) Matt Ryan pass completions: Over 20.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)

Over 20.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102) Jonathan Taylor rushing yards: 75.5

75.5 Tony Pollard rushing yards: 65.5

65.5 Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 52.5

52.5 CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 69.5

69.5 Michael Pittman receiving yards : 60.5

: 60.5 Dalton Schultz receiving yards : 37.5

: 37.5 Parris Campbell receiving yards : Over 37.5 (-106), Under 37.5 (-120)

: Over 37.5 (-106), Under 37.5 (-120) Alec Pierce receiving yards : 27.5

: 27.5 Jonathan Taylor receiving yards : 15.5

: 15.5 Tony Pollard receiving yards: 14.5

Top Player Props

Dak Prescott to throw 3+ TDs AND Dallas win: +285

+285 Tony Pollard to have 25+ yards receiving AND Dallas win: +285

+285 CeeDee Lamb to have 8+ receptions AND Dallas win: +300

+300 Matt Ryan to throw 2+ TDs AND Indianapolis win: +630

+630 Jonathan Taylor to have 25+ yards receiving AND Indianapolis win: +1060

+1060 Michael Pittman to have 8+ receptions AND Indianapolis win: +1100

