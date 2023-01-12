Quarterback Sam Hartman left Wake Forest and emerged from the transfer portal as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo via Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

From Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to Sam Hartman and Sam Huard, check out Boardroom’s curated list of commitments from the NCAA football transfer portal for 2023.

We dispelled the notion last year that the NCAA football transfer portal might literally be some manner of stargate or dimensional warp nexus or whimsical doohickey invented by Cave Johnson. While that would be incredibly cool, we’re all now wise enough to understand that it’s really just an online database created back in 2018 to ensure maximum transparency and compliance for athletes hoping to leap from one NCAA institution to another.

So, which gridiron grinders have used the portal to engineer a fresh start at a new program ahead of the next academic year?

Since not everyone will be able to play for Coach Prime at Colorado this year — pro tip, it helps if you’re his son — Boardroom is keeping a running, curated list of the biggest talents emerging from the 2023 college football transfer portal.

Join the fun below — and remember, when life gives you lemons, invent a combustible lemon capable of burning your opponents’ houses down.*

This is Boardroom’s curated list and is not meant to be exhaustive of every player changing schools via the college football transfer portal. Only players moving to Power Five schools are included.

QB

Brennan Armstrong : Virginia → NC State

: Virginia → NC State Luke Altmyer : Ole Miss → Illinois

: Ole Miss → Illinois Hudson Card : Texas → Purdue

: Texas → Purdue Sam Hartman : Wake Forest → Notre Dame

: Wake Forest → Notre Dame Devin Leary : NC State → Kentucky

: NC State → Kentucky Marshawn Lloyd : South Carolina → USC

: South Carolina → USC Shedeur Sanders : Jackson State → Colorado

: Jackson State → Colorado Collin Schlee : Kent State → UCLA

: Kent State → UCLA D.J. Uiagalelei: Clemson → Oregon State

RB / WR / TE

TE Eric All : Michigan → Iowa

: Michigan → Iowa WR Aaron Anderson : Alabama → LSU

: Alabama → LSU TE C.J. Dippre : Maryland → Alabama

: Maryland → Alabama WR JoJo Earle : Alabama → TCU

: Alabama → TCU TE Rivaldo Fairweather : FIU → Auburn

: FIU → Auburn WR Traeshon Holden : Alabama → Oregon

: Alabama → Oregon RB Travis Hunter : Jackson State → Colorado

: Jackson State → Colorado WR Ali Jennings : Old Dominion → Virginia Tech

: Old Dominion → Virginia Tech RB Dillon Johnson : Mississippi State → Washington

: Mississippi State → Washington TE Trey Knox : Arkansas → South Carolina

: Arkansas → South Carolina WR Dominic Lovett : Missouri → Georgia

: Missouri → Georgia WR Chris Marshall : Texas A&M → Ole Miss

: Texas A&M → Ole Miss RB Dominic Richardson : Oklahoma State → Baylor

: Oklahoma State → Baylor WR Dorian Singer : Arizona → USC

: Arizona → USC WR John Saunders : Miami (Ohio) → Ole Miss

: Miami (Ohio) → Ole Miss RB Carson Steele : Ball State → UCLA

: Ball State → UCLA WR De’Zhaun Stribling : Washington State → Oklahoma State

: Washington State → Oklahoma State WR Dont’e Thornton : Oregon → Tennessee

: Oregon → Tennessee TE Seydou Traore : Arkansas State → Colorado

: Arkansas State → Colorado WR RaRa Thomas : Mississippi State → Georgia

: Mississippi State → Georgia WR Devontez Walker : Kent State → North Carolina

: Kent State → North Carolina RB Treshaun Ward: Florida State → Kansas State

OL

T Gunner Britton : Western Kentucky → Auburn

: Western Kentucky → Auburn T Tommy Brockermeyer : Alabama → TCU

: Alabama → TCU G Javion Cohen : Alabama → Miami

: Alabama → Miami G LaDarius Henderson : Arizona State → Michigan

: Arizona State → Michigan T Matt Lee : UCF → Miami

: UCF → Miami C Avery Jones : East Carolina → Auburn

: East Carolina → Auburn T Dillon Wade: Tulsa → Auburn

DT / ILB

ILB Mason Cobb : Oklahoma State → USC

: Oklahoma State → USC ILB Justin Flowe : Oregon → Arizona

: Oregon → Arizona DT Jordan Jefferson: West Virginia → LSU

EDGE

Tunmise Adeleye : Texas A&M → Michigan State

: Texas A&M → Michigan State Gilber Edmond : South Carolina → Florida State

: South Carolina → Florida State Ernest Hausmann : Nebraska → Michigan

: Nebraska → Michigan Francisco Mauigoa : Washington State → Miami

: Washington State → Miami Paris Shand : Arizona → LSU

: Arizona → LSU Josaiah Stewart: Coastal Carolina → Michigan

DB

CB Davonte Brown : Syracuse → LSU

: Syracuse → LSU S Ja’Had Carter : Syracuse → Ohio State

: Syracuse → Ohio State CB Duce Chestnut : Syracuse → LSU

: Syracuse → LSU CB J.Q. Hardaway : Cincinnati → Kentucky

: Cincinnati → Kentucky CB Denver Harris : Texas A&M → LSU

: Texas A&M → LSU CB Gavin Holmes : Wake Forest → Texas

: Wake Forest → Texas CB Christian Roland-Wallace : Arizona → USC

: Arizona → USC CB Nohl Williams: UNLV → Cal-Berkeley

*This statement in question above the fold originates in the popular video game Portal 2 and is meant in jest for entertainment purposes only; it is not meant to be taken literally and neither Boardroom nor 35V support arson — the toastiest crime.

