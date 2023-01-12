From Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to Sam Hartman and Sam Huard, check out Boardroom’s curated list of commitments from the NCAA football transfer portal for 2023.
We dispelled the notion last year that the NCAA football transfer portal might literally be some manner of stargate or dimensional warp nexus or whimsical doohickey invented by Cave Johnson. While that would be incredibly cool, we’re all now wise enough to understand that it’s really just an online database created back in 2018 to ensure maximum transparency and compliance for athletes hoping to leap from one NCAA institution to another.
So, which gridiron grinders have used the portal to engineer a fresh start at a new program ahead of the next academic year?
Since not everyone will be able to play for Coach Prime at Colorado this year — pro tip, it helps if you’re his son — Boardroom is keeping a running, curated list of the biggest talents emerging from the 2023 college football transfer portal.
Join the fun below — and remember, when life gives you lemons, invent a combustible lemon capable of burning your opponents’ houses down.*
NCAA Football Transfer Portal 2023
This is Boardroom’s curated list and is not meant to be exhaustive of every player changing schools via the college football transfer portal. Only players moving to Power Five schools are included.
QB
- Brennan Armstrong: Virginia → NC State
- Luke Altmyer: Ole Miss → Illinois
- Hudson Card: Texas → Purdue
- Sam Hartman: Wake Forest → Notre Dame
- Devin Leary: NC State → Kentucky
- Marshawn Lloyd: South Carolina → USC
- Shedeur Sanders: Jackson State → Colorado
- Collin Schlee: Kent State → UCLA
- D.J. Uiagalelei: Clemson → Oregon State
RB / WR / TE
- TE Eric All: Michigan → Iowa
- WR Aaron Anderson: Alabama → LSU
- TE C.J. Dippre: Maryland → Alabama
- WR JoJo Earle: Alabama → TCU
- TE Rivaldo Fairweather: FIU → Auburn
- WR Traeshon Holden: Alabama → Oregon
- RB Travis Hunter: Jackson State → Colorado
- WR Ali Jennings: Old Dominion → Virginia Tech
- RB Dillon Johnson: Mississippi State → Washington
- TE Trey Knox: Arkansas → South Carolina
- WR Dominic Lovett: Missouri → Georgia
- WR Chris Marshall: Texas A&M → Ole Miss
- RB Dominic Richardson: Oklahoma State → Baylor
- WR Dorian Singer: Arizona → USC
- WR John Saunders: Miami (Ohio) → Ole Miss
- RB Carson Steele: Ball State → UCLA
- WR De’Zhaun Stribling: Washington State → Oklahoma State
- WR Dont’e Thornton: Oregon → Tennessee
- TE Seydou Traore: Arkansas State → Colorado
- WR RaRa Thomas: Mississippi State → Georgia
- WR Devontez Walker: Kent State → North Carolina
- RB Treshaun Ward: Florida State → Kansas State
OL
- T Gunner Britton: Western Kentucky → Auburn
- T Tommy Brockermeyer: Alabama → TCU
- G Javion Cohen: Alabama → Miami
- G LaDarius Henderson: Arizona State → Michigan
- T Matt Lee: UCF → Miami
- C Avery Jones: East Carolina → Auburn
- T Dillon Wade: Tulsa → Auburn
DT / ILB
- ILB Mason Cobb: Oklahoma State → USC
- ILB Justin Flowe: Oregon → Arizona
- DT Jordan Jefferson: West Virginia → LSU
EDGE
- Tunmise Adeleye: Texas A&M → Michigan State
- Gilber Edmond: South Carolina → Florida State
- Ernest Hausmann: Nebraska → Michigan
- Francisco Mauigoa: Washington State → Miami
- Paris Shand: Arizona → LSU
- Josaiah Stewart: Coastal Carolina → Michigan
DB
- CB Davonte Brown: Syracuse → LSU
- S Ja’Had Carter: Syracuse → Ohio State
- CB Duce Chestnut: Syracuse → LSU
- CB J.Q. Hardaway: Cincinnati → Kentucky
- CB Denver Harris: Texas A&M → LSU
- CB Gavin Holmes: Wake Forest → Texas
- CB Christian Roland-Wallace: Arizona → USC
- CB Nohl Williams: UNLV → Cal-Berkeley
*This statement in question above the fold originates in the popular video game Portal 2 and is meant in jest for entertainment purposes only; it is not meant to be taken literally and neither Boardroom nor 35V support arson — the toastiest crime.
