The team’s Chicago-born creative strategy and design advisor created a collection that merges global streetwear with looks that transcend basketball aesthetics.

Don C‘s inaugural collection since being named the Chicago Bulls‘ Creative Strategy and Design Advisor is set to make its debut. On Thursday, the team announced the 1966 x Just Don capsule will be available on the Madhouse Team Store inside the United Cente on Friday ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’m a Bulls fan since the pre-Michael Jordan years,” Don told Boardroom. “It’s always been a dream of mine to work with the franchise.

“So when I started being a creative, I would always pitch concepts. Even with my brand having an NBA license, we always tried to do storytelling around the Bulls because that’s my home team. So to be able to work directly with the organization is a dream that has come true.”

Though basketball remains the theme, the Chicago native’s line will feature silhouettes that extend beyond the hardwood. Think of Bulls-inspired rugby, hockey jerseys, a track jacket, two knitted beanies, a coach’s jacket, and tees.

The Bulls are more than a beloved franchise in the United States, most notably playing an overseas game last month in Paris.

“I was very proud to represent the city of Chicago and the Bulls organization out there in Paris. You know, 70% of our fan base is outside of the US, believe it or not. The Bulls are highly coveted and loved globally, especially in Paris,” the creative added.

Don’s designs incorporate a nod to the expanded reach of the team. The collection integrates the aesthetics of his streetwear brand Just Don, the Bulls’ private retail label and lifestyle brand 1966, and the team’s 2022-23 City Edition jerseys, which debuted in November in collaboration with the NBA and Nike.

A standout piece, the rugby features a large “66” patch on the back and rust-color stripes throughout — an homage to this season’s City Edition jerseys, which purposely veers from the Bulls’ traditional bright red to reflect the color of bridges in downtown Chicago. The 66 is a shoutout to the founding year of the club. The toned down hue is seen utilized across the collection, including on one of the knitted beanies, stripes down the sides of the joggers, and elements throughout the track jacket, which also showcases Chicago’s “Municipal Y” design.

A large “C” on the belt buckle of the shorts for the first letter of Chicago on the City Edition uniform is repeated on the front of the coaches jacket outlined in bright red.

All items will include the “Just Don” logo, seen on all Don C.’s work. Pieces range in price from $40 to $150.