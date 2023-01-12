Get ready for Wild Card madness in DUUUVAL with the latest Jaguars vs. Chargers odds, curated props, and insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The NFL postseason is upon us, and your Saturday primetime game features a battle of two of the league’s top young quarterbacks as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first under-the-lights affair of Super Wild Card weekend.
The Bolts ended its season with four straight wins and five of six before a meaningless loss to Denver in Week 18. LA comes in with a good amount of momentum, but so does Jacksonville, which got a late defensive touchdown last Saturday night to win the de-facto AFC South title game against Tennessee. The AFC South champion Jags, who crushed the Chargers 38-10 in a Week 3 meeting, have won five straight and six of seven as they look to advance to the Divisional Round.
Heading into this AFC playoff showdown, let’s check out all the Chargers vs. Jaguars odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Jaguars Odds: NFL Wild Card Round
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 (-106) / Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 (-114)
- Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-134) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+114)
- Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-110) / UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Austin Ekeler: +500
- Travis Etienne: +600
- Keenan Allen: +850
- Mike Williams: +1000
- Josh Palmer: +1000
- Christian Kirk: +1000
- Zay Jones: +1200
- Evan Engram: +1200
- Gerald Everett: +1700
- DeAndre Carter: +1800
- Marvin Jones: +1900
- Trevor Lawrence: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
- Austin Ekeler: -155
- Travis Etienne: -130
- Keenan Allen: +125
- Christian Kirk: +155
- Mike Williams: +160
- Josh Palmer: +160
- Zay Jones: +210
- Evan Engram: +220
- Gerald Everett: +280
- DeAndre Carter: +340
- Marvin Jones: +340
- Trevor Lawrence: +380
To Score 2+ TDs
- Austin Ekeler: +370
- Travis Etienne: +450
- Keenan Allen: +700
- Christian Kirk: +950
- Mike Williams: +1000
- Josh Palmer: +1000
- Evan Engram: +1400
- Zay Jones: +1500
- Gerald Everett: +2000
- DeAndre Carter: +2500
- Trevor Lawrence: +2800
- Marvin Jones: +3000
Top Jaguars-Chargers Over/Unders
- Justin Herbert passing yards: 284.5
- Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104)
- Justin Herbert pass completions: 26.5
- Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 248.5
- Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-112), Under 1.5 (-118)
- Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 23.5 (-102), Under 23.5 (-130)
- Travis Etienne rushing yards: 78.5
- Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 50.5
- Joshua Kelley rushing yards: Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108)
- Trevor Lawrence rushing yards: 13.5
- JaMycal Hasty rushing yards: 10.5
- Justin Herbert rushing yards: Over 7.5 (-122), Under 7.5 (-108)
- Keenan Allen receiving yards: 73.5
- Christian Kirk receiving yards: 56.5
- Zay Jones receiving yards: 48.5
- Evan Engram receiving yards: 39.5
- Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 35.5
- Travis Etienne receiving yards: 16.5
- JaMycal Hasty receiving yards: Over 9.5 (-122), Under 9.5 (-108)
Top LAC vs. JAC Game Prop Parlays
- Los Angeles -1.5 AND Over 46.5: +220
- Jacksonville +1.5 AND Over 46.5: +250
- Los Angeles -1.5 AND Under 46.5: +300
- Jacksonville +1.5 AND Under 46.5: +300
