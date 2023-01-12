About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting January 12, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Chargers vs. Jaguars Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Wild Card

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images
Last Updated: January 13, 2023
Get ready for Wild Card madness in DUUUVAL with the latest Jaguars vs. Chargers odds, curated props, and insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NFL postseason is upon us, and your Saturday primetime game features a battle of two of the league’s top young quarterbacks as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first under-the-lights affair of Super Wild Card weekend.

The Bolts ended its season with four straight wins and five of six before a meaningless loss to Denver in Week 18. LA comes in with a good amount of momentum, but so does Jacksonville, which got a late defensive touchdown last Saturday night to win the de-facto AFC South title game against Tennessee. The AFC South champion Jags, who crushed the Chargers 38-10 in a Week 3 meeting, have won five straight and six of seven as they look to advance to the Divisional Round. 

Heading into this AFC playoff showdown, let’s check out all the Chargers vs. Jaguars odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook

Click here to read Boardroom and FanDuel’s wall-to-wall NFL Wild Card predictions for every game this weekend.

Click here to check out all the upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 NFL offseason.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Odds: NFL Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

  • Point Spread: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 (-106) / Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 (-114)
  • Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-134) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+114)
  • Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-110) / UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

  • Austin Ekeler: -155
  • Travis Etienne: -130
  • Keenan Allen: +125
  • Christian Kirk: +155
  • Mike Williams: +160
  • Josh Palmer: +160
  • Zay Jones: +210
  • Evan Engram: +220
  • Gerald Everett: +280
  • DeAndre Carter: +340
  • Marvin Jones: +340
  • Trevor Lawrence: +380

To Score 2+ TDs

  • Austin Ekeler: +370
  • Travis Etienne: +450
  • Keenan Allen: +700
  • Christian Kirk: +950
  • Mike Williams: +1000
  • Josh Palmer: +1000
  • Evan Engram: +1400
  • Zay Jones: +1500
  • Gerald Everett: +2000
  • DeAndre Carter: +2500
  • Trevor Lawrence: +2800
  • Marvin Jones: +3000

Top Jaguars-Chargers Over/Unders

  • Justin Herbert passing yards: 284.5
  • Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104)
  • Justin Herbert pass completions: 26.5
  • Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 248.5
  • Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-112), Under 1.5 (-118)
  • Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 23.5 (-102), Under 23.5 (-130)
  • Travis Etienne rushing yards: 78.5
  • Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 50.5
  • Joshua Kelley rushing yards: Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108)
  • Trevor Lawrence rushing yards: 13.5
  • JaMycal Hasty rushing yards: 10.5
  • Justin Herbert rushing yards: Over 7.5 (-122), Under 7.5 (-108)
  • Keenan Allen receiving yards: 73.5
  • Christian Kirk receiving yards: 56.5
  • Zay Jones receiving yards: 48.5
  • Evan Engram receiving yards: 39.5
  • Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 35.5
  • Travis Etienne receiving yards: 16.5
  • JaMycal Hasty receiving yards: Over 9.5 (-122), Under 9.5 (-108)

Top LAC vs. JAC Game Prop Parlays

  • Los Angeles -1.5 AND Over 46.5: +220
  • Jacksonville +1.5 AND Over 46.5: +250
  • Los Angeles -1.5 AND Under 46.5: +300
  • Jacksonville +1.5 AND Under 46.5: +300

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.