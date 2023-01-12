Get ready for Wild Card madness in DUUUVAL with the latest Jaguars vs. Chargers odds, curated props, and insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NFL postseason is upon us, and your Saturday primetime game features a battle of two of the league’s top young quarterbacks as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first under-the-lights affair of Super Wild Card weekend.

The Bolts ended its season with four straight wins and five of six before a meaningless loss to Denver in Week 18. LA comes in with a good amount of momentum, but so does Jacksonville, which got a late defensive touchdown last Saturday night to win the de-facto AFC South title game against Tennessee. The AFC South champion Jags, who crushed the Chargers 38-10 in a Week 3 meeting, have won five straight and six of seven as they look to advance to the Divisional Round.

Heading into this AFC playoff showdown, let’s check out all the Chargers vs. Jaguars odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to read Boardroom and FanDuel’s wall-to-wall NFL Wild Card predictions for every game this weekend.

Click here to check out all the upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 NFL offseason.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Odds: NFL Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 (-106) / Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 (-114)

: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 (-106) / Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 (-114) Moneyline : Los Angeles Chargers (-134) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+114)

: Los Angeles Chargers (-134) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+114) Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-110) / UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler: -155

-155 Travis Etienne: -130

-130 Keenan Allen: +125

+125 Christian Kirk: +155

+155 Mike Williams: +160

+160 Josh Palmer: +160

+160 Zay Jones: +210

+210 Evan Engram: +220

+220 Gerald Everett: +280

+280 DeAndre Carter: +340

+340 Marvin Jones: +340

+340 Trevor Lawrence: +380

To Score 2+ TDs

Austin Ekeler: +370

+370 Travis Etienne: +450

+450 Keenan Allen: +700

+700 Christian Kirk: +950

+950 Mike Williams: +1000

+1000 Josh Palmer: +1000

+1000 Evan Engram: +1400

+1400 Zay Jones: +1500

+1500 Gerald Everett: +2000

+2000 DeAndre Carter: +2500

+2500 Trevor Lawrence: +2800

+2800 Marvin Jones: +3000

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Wild Card Saturday (Chargers at Jaguars)https://t.co/4r8Rd4o6W9 — numberFire (@numberFire) January 13, 2023

Top Jaguars-Chargers Over/Unders

Justin Herbert passing yards: 284.5

284.5 Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104)

Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104) Justin Herbert pass completions: 26.5

26.5 Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 248.5

248.5 Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-112), Under 1.5 (-118)

Over 1.5 (-112), Under 1.5 (-118) Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 23.5 (-102), Under 23.5 (-130)

Over 23.5 (-102), Under 23.5 (-130) Travis Etienne rushing yards: 78.5

78.5 Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 50.5

50.5 Joshua Kelley rushing yards: Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108)

Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108) Trevor Lawrence rushing yards: 13.5

13.5 JaMycal Hasty rushing yards: 10.5

10.5 Justin Herbert rushing yards: Over 7.5 (-122), Under 7.5 (-108)

Over 7.5 (-122), Under 7.5 (-108) Keenan Allen receiving yards: 73.5

73.5 Christian Kirk receiving yards: 56.5

56.5 Zay Jones receiving yards: 48.5

48.5 Evan Engram receiving yards: 39.5

39.5 Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Travis Etienne receiving yards: 16.5

16.5 JaMycal Hasty receiving yards: Over 9.5 (-122), Under 9.5 (-108)

Top LAC vs. JAC Game Prop Parlays

Los Angeles -1.5 AND Over 46.5: +220

+220 Jacksonville +1.5 AND Over 46.5: +250

+250 Los Angeles -1.5 AND Under 46.5: +300

+300 Jacksonville +1.5 AND Under 46.5: +300

Read More: