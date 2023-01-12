LA’s “other team” has some intriguing roster decisions on the horizon — check out the full list of upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 offseason.
Of all the teams that ultimately qualified for the NFL postseason this time around, perhaps no one flew as consistently under the radar as the Los Angeles Chargers. Chalk it up to east coast bias. Chalk it up to the Chiefs casting such an incredibly long, pitch-black shadow in the AFC West.
But no matter your mileage here, the Bolts wrapped the 2022 regular season as one of just five teams in their conference to win double-digit games, as well as one of five in the AFC with winning records both at home and on the road.
But given that Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert becomes eligible for a gigantic contract extension ahead of next season, this is an organization with some critical will-they-or-won’t-they roster decisions to make on the open market no matter how far they manage to go.
Looking ahead, Boardroom takes a closer look at all the upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 offseason.
2023 Los Angeles Chargers Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. OG Oday Aboushi
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $995,555
2. S Nasir Adderley
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,732,112
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
3. CB Bryce Callahan
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
4. WR Deandre Carter
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,135,000
- 2022 salary: $1,135,000
5. C Will Clapp
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,135,000
- 2022 salary: $1,135,000
6. DT Christian Covington
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,057,774
7. QB Chase Daniel
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,000,000
8. DT Tyler Davison
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
9. DE Morgan Fox
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
10. OT Trey Pipkins
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,607,576
- 2022 salary: $965,000
11. LB Troy Reeder
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,075,000
- 2022 salary: $1,075,000
12. TE Richard Rodgers
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $933,330
13. P J.K. Scott
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
14. QB Easton Stick
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,797,564
- 2022 salary: $965,000
15. LB Drue Tranquill
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,178,808
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
16. LB Kyle Van Noy
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,250,000
- 2022 salary: $2,250,000
Restricted free agents
1. WR Jalen Guyton
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
2. OT Storm Norton
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,525,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
3. TE Donald Parham
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,390,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Chargers 2023 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $175,316,633
Dead cap money: $11,074,256
Total salary cap usage: $212,130,008
Salary cap space: $3,669,992
Read More:
- Jake Paul’s Perfect Match: Inside the PFL Pay-per-view Super Fight Division
- Adidas Loses 3-Stripe Trademark Dispute Against Thom Browne
- As Potential WWE Sale Process Advances, is Rival AEW Throwing a Hail Mary?
- What Could A Brandon Aiyuk Contract Extension Look Like?
- Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents 2023