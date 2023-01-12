About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries January 12, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agents 2023

Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy (right) is headed to free agency this offseason. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Last Updated: January 13, 2023
LA’s “other team” has some intriguing roster decisions on the horizon — check out the full list of upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Of all the teams that ultimately qualified for the NFL postseason this time around, perhaps no one flew as consistently under the radar as the Los Angeles Chargers. Chalk it up to east coast bias. Chalk it up to the Chiefs casting such an incredibly long, pitch-black shadow in the AFC West.

But no matter your mileage here, the Bolts wrapped the 2022 regular season as one of just five teams in their conference to win double-digit games, as well as one of five in the AFC with winning records both at home and on the road.

But given that Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert becomes eligible for a gigantic contract extension ahead of next season, this is an organization with some critical will-they-or-won’t-they roster decisions to make on the open market no matter how far they manage to go.

Looking ahead, Boardroom takes a closer look at all the upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

2023 Los Angeles Chargers Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. OG Oday Aboushi

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $995,555

2. S Nasir Adderley

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,732,112
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

3. CB Bryce Callahan

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

4. WR Deandre Carter

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,135,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,135,000

5. C Will Clapp

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,135,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,135,000

6. DT Christian Covington

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,057,774

7. QB Chase Daniel

  • Age: 36
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,000,000

8. DT Tyler Davison

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

9. DE Morgan Fox

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

10. OT Trey Pipkins

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,607,576
  • 2022 salary: $965,000
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

11. LB Troy Reeder

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,075,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,075,000

12. TE Richard Rodgers

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $933,330

13. P J.K. Scott

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

14. QB Easton Stick

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,797,564
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

15. LB Drue Tranquill

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,178,808
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. LB Kyle Van Noy

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,250,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,250,000

Restricted free agents

1. WR Jalen Guyton

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

2. OT Storm Norton

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,525,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

3. TE Donald Parham

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,390,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

Chargers 2023 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $175,316,633
Dead cap money: $11,074,256
Total salary cap usage: $212,130,008
Salary cap space: $3,669,992

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

ContractsNFLfootballLos Angeles ChargersNFL contracts
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.