LA’s “other team” has some intriguing roster decisions on the horizon — check out the full list of upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Of all the teams that ultimately qualified for the NFL postseason this time around, perhaps no one flew as consistently under the radar as the Los Angeles Chargers. Chalk it up to east coast bias. Chalk it up to the Chiefs casting such an incredibly long, pitch-black shadow in the AFC West.

But no matter your mileage here, the Bolts wrapped the 2022 regular season as one of just five teams in their conference to win double-digit games, as well as one of five in the AFC with winning records both at home and on the road.

But given that Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert becomes eligible for a gigantic contract extension ahead of next season, this is an organization with some critical will-they-or-won’t-they roster decisions to make on the open market no matter how far they manage to go.

Looking ahead, Boardroom takes a closer look at all the upcoming Chargers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

2023 Los Angeles Chargers Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. OG Oday Aboushi

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $995,555

2. S Nasir Adderley

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $4,732,112

: 4 years, $4,732,112 2022 salary: $2,540,000

3. CB Bryce Callahan

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

4. WR Deandre Carter

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,135,000

: 1 year, $1,135,000 2022 salary: $1,135,000

5. C Will Clapp

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,135,000

1 year, $1,135,000 2022 salary: $1,135,000

6. DT Christian Covington

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,057,774

7. QB Chase Daniel

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

8. DT Tyler Davison

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

9. DE Morgan Fox

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

10. OT Trey Pipkins

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,607,576

: 4 years, $3,607,576 2022 salary: $965,000

11. LB Troy Reeder

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,075,000

: 1 year, $1,075,000 2022 salary: $1,075,000

12. TE Richard Rodgers

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $933,330

13. P J.K. Scott

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

14. QB Easton Stick

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,797,564

: 4 years, $2,797,564 2022 salary: $965,000

15. LB Drue Tranquill

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,178,808

: 4 years, $3,178,808 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. LB Kyle Van Noy

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,250,000

: 1 year, $2,250,000 2022 salary: $2,250,000

Brandon Staley mentioned this play yesterday. Watch Kyle Van Noy give a thumbs up to the sideline. Staley: "The thumbs up was because that’s the way it should look. …Those are the types of things that are hard for people to understand, but they give you a lot of confidence." pic.twitter.com/zhVZvKaQxL — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 3, 2023

Restricted free agents

1. WR Jalen Guyton

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

2. OT Storm Norton

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,525,000

: 2 years, $1,525,000 2022 salary: $895,000

3. TE Donald Parham

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,390,000

: 2 years, $1,390,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Chargers 2023 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $175,316,633

Dead cap money: $11,074,256

Total salary cap usage: $212,130,008

Salary cap space: $3,669,992

