Thursday Night Football on Prime Video with the latest Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers betting data
The 124th regular season meeting between longtime AFC West rivals, Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football Showdown between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers is poised to be one of the top matchups we’ll have all season. It’s Amazon’s debut as the home of TNF following superb Week 1 games from these opposing quarterbacks.
It's two division foes, two high-powered offenses and two of the most talented quarterbacks we've seen in a long time. Leading into this highly-anticipated showdown at Arrowhead, let's check out all the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Odds: NFL Week 2
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 15 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Chargers +4.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-210), Los Angeles Chargers (+176)
- Over/Under: Over 53.5 (-105), Under 53.5 (-115)
Week 2 Chargers vs. Chiefs Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: +600
- Austin Ekeler: +700
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +950
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +1100
- Mike Williams: +1200
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1400
- Gerald Everett: +1600
- Mecole Hardman: +1700
- Josh Palmer: +1700
Anytime TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: -150
- Austin Ekeler: -140
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +125
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +150
- Mike Williams: +155
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +210
- Gerald Everett: +220
- Josh Palmer: +230
- Mecole Hardman: +260
- Isiah Pecheco: +370
- Jerick McKinnon: +380
- Jody Fortson: +380
To Score 2+ TDs
- Travis Kelce: +430
- Austin Ekeler: +450
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +850
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +1100
- Mike Williams: +1100
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1600
- Gerald Everett: +1700
- Josh Palmer: +1800
- Mecole Hardman: +2100
Top Chiefs vs. Chargers Over/Unders
- Justin Herbert passing yards: 274.5
- Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-225), Under 1.5 (+164)
- Justin Herbert pass completions: 25.5
- Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 295.5
- Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+112), Under 2.5 (-148)
- Patrick Mahomes pass completions: 26.5
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 49.5
- Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 53.5
- Justin Herbert rushing yards: 13.5
- Patrick Mahomes rushing yards: 17.5
- Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 39.5
- Mike Williams receiving yards: 69.5
- Josh Palmer receiving yards: 44.5
- Travis Kelce receiving yards: 80.5
- Mecole Hardman receiving yards: 35.5
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire receiving yards: 15.5
- Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 17.5
- JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 57.5
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 45.5
- Gerald Everett receiving yards: 38.5
Top Chiefs vs. Chargers Player Props
- Travis Kelce TD AND Chiefs win: +140
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire TD AND Chiefs win: +220
- JuJu Smith-Schuster TD AND Chiefs win: +250
- Austin Ekeler TD AND Chargers win: +290
- Mike Williams TD AND Chargers win: +450
- Gerald Everett TD AND Chargers win: +550