Sports November 13, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Chargers vs. 49ers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Get set for Sunday Night Football in the Bay with the latest Chargers vs. 49ers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

An intriguing California showdown awaits on Sunday Night Football as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams are in 2nd place in their respective western divisions, with the Bolts playing their first of two SNF games in a row. Winners of four of its last five, Los Angeles looks to bring momentum into next week’s showdown with Kansas City but will have to do so without injured top wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

San Francisco thumped the L.A. Rams before its bye with the help of newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey, who will look to continue to do damage as the team chases first-place Seattle, who logged a loss in Germany.

Let’s check out all the latest Chargers vs 49ers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as we head into this important inter-conference showdown.

Chargers vs. 49ers Odds: NFL Week 10

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 13 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (-110) / Los Angeles Chargers +7.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-335) / Los Angeles Chargers (+270)
  • Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-108) / UNDER 45.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Christian McCaffrey: +380
  • Deebo Samuel: +650
  • Austin Ekeler: +750
  • George Kittle: +900
  • Brandon Aiyuk: +1000
  • Josh Palmer: +1300
  • Tyrion Davis-Prince: +1700
  • Elijah Mitchell: +1700
  • DeAndre Carter: +1800
  • Gerald Everett: +2100
  • Michael Bandy: +2100

Anytime TD Scorer
  • Christian McCaffrey: -200
  • Deebo Samuel: +110
  • Austin Ekeler: +110
  • George Kittle: +145
  • Brandon Aiyuk: +195
  • Josh Palmer: +220
  • Tyrion Davis-Prince: +340
  • Elijah Mitchell: +340
  • DeAndre Carter: +340
  • Gerald Everett: +400
  • Michael Bandy: +460
To Score 2+ TDs
  • Christian McCaffrey: +300
  • Deebo Samuel: +700
  • Austin Ekeler: +750
  • George Kittle: +950
  • Brandon Aiyuk: +1300
  • Josh Palmer: +1700
  • DeAndre Carter: +3000
  • Tyrion Davis-Prince: +3200
  • Elijah Mitchell: +3200

Top Chargers-49ers Over/Unders

  • Justin Herbert passing yards: 252.5
  • Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+112), Under 1.5 (-142)
  • Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: 240.5
  • Jimmy Garoppolo passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-113), Under 1.5 (-113)
  • Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: 82.5
  • Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 44.5
  • Josh Palmer receiving yards: 53.5
  • Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 50.5
  • Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 50.5
  • Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 40.5
  • Gerald Everett receiving yards: 40.5
  • George Kittle receiving yards: 40.5
  • Christian McCaffrey receiving yards: 35.5
  • DeAndre Carter receiving yards: 35.5
  • Jauan Jennings receiving yards: 15.5

Top Week 10 Chargers-49ers Player Props

  • Jimmy Garoppolo to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND San Francisco win: -104
  • Christian McCaffrey to have 5+ receptions AND San Francisco win: +142
  • Justin Herbert to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND Los Angeles win: +450

