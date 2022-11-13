Chargers vs. 49ers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

Get set for Sunday Night Football in the Bay with the latest Chargers vs. 49ers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

An intriguing California showdown awaits on Sunday Night Football as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams are in 2nd place in their respective western divisions, with the Bolts playing their first of two SNF games in a row. Winners of four of its last five, Los Angeles looks to bring momentum into next week’s showdown with Kansas City but will have to do so without injured top wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

San Francisco thumped the L.A. Rams before its bye with the help of newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey, who will look to continue to do damage as the team chases first-place Seattle, who logged a loss in Germany.

Let’s check out all the latest Chargers vs 49ers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as we head into this important inter-conference showdown.

Chargers vs. 49ers Odds: NFL Week 10

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 13 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (-110) / Los Angeles Chargers +7.5 (-110)

: San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (-110) / Los Angeles Chargers +7.5 (-110) Moneyline : San Francisco 49ers (-335) / Los Angeles Chargers (+270)

: San Francisco 49ers (-335) / Los Angeles Chargers (+270) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-108) / UNDER 45.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey: +380

+380 Deebo Samuel: +650

+650 Austin Ekeler: +750

+750 George Kittle: +900

+900 Brandon Aiyuk: +1000

+1000 Josh Palmer: +1300

+1300 Tyrion Davis-Prince: +1700

+1700 Elijah Mitchell: +1700

+1700 DeAndre Carter: +1800

+1800 Gerald Everett: +2100

+2100 Michael Bandy: +2100

Anytime TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey: -200

-200 Deebo Samuel: +110

+110 Austin Ekeler: +110

+110 George Kittle: +145

+145 Brandon Aiyuk: +195

+195 Josh Palmer: +220

+220 Tyrion Davis-Prince: +340

+340 Elijah Mitchell: +340

+340 DeAndre Carter: +340

+340 Gerald Everett: +400

+400 Michael Bandy: +460

To Score 2+ TDs

Christian McCaffrey: +300

+300 Deebo Samuel: +700

+700 Austin Ekeler: +750

+750 George Kittle: +950

+950 Brandon Aiyuk: +1300

+1300 Josh Palmer: +1700

+1700 DeAndre Carter: +3000

+3000 Tyrion Davis-Prince: +3200

+3200 Elijah Mitchell: +3200

Top Chargers-49ers Over/Unders

Justin Herbert passing yards: 252.5

252.5 Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+112), Under 1.5 (-142)

Over 1.5 (+112), Under 1.5 (-142) Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: 240.5

240.5 Jimmy Garoppolo passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-113), Under 1.5 (-113)

Over 1.5 (-113), Under 1.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: 82.5

82.5 Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 44.5

44.5 Josh Palmer receiving yards: 53.5

53.5 Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 50.5

50.5 Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards : 50.5

: 50.5 Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Gerald Everett receiving yards : 40.5

: 40.5 George Kittle receiving yards : 40.5

: 40.5 Christian McCaffrey receiving yards : 35.5

: 35.5 DeAndre Carter receiving yards : 35.5

: 35.5 Jauan Jennings receiving yards: 15.5

Top Week 10 Chargers-49ers Player Props

Jimmy Garoppolo to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND San Francisco win: -104

-104 Christian McCaffrey to have 5+ receptions AND San Francisco win: +142

+142 Justin Herbert to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND Los Angeles win: +450

READ MORE