This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Game 1 of this second-round tilt with a big 76ers vs. Celtics prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

The Celtics and Sixers resume one of the NBA’s premier rivalries in Boston on Monday night at TD Garden. The C’s are fresh off downing the Atlanta Hawks in six games, while Philly has had plenty of time to rest after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in four.

After winning the regular-season series 3-1, can the Celtics continue their success against the Sixers?

Get ready for Game 1 of this huge second-round postseason series with our big Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts US TV coverage: TNT

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread: NBA Playoffs Game 1

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (+240) | BOS: (-295)

PHI: (+240) | BOS: (-295) Spread: PHI: +7.5 (-112) | BOS: -7.5 (-108)

PHI: +7.5 (-112) | BOS: -7.5 (-108) Total: 215 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Celtics enter Game 1 as significant home favorites on the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. Monday’s matchup also features a total of 215 points, which is on the lower side for an NBA game.

PHI vs. BOS Betting Trends

Boston is 34-10 straight up at home this season.

Philadelphia is 27-16 straight up on the road this season.

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The 76ers are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick: Game 1

The 76ers haven’t played since beating the Nets on April 22. After more than a full week off, they’ll be well-rested but also perhaps a bit rusty.

They’ll also have to travel to TD Garden, where the Celtics have a .773 winning percentage this year. Philly lost both of its regular-season trips to Boston by a combined 16 points.

Furthermore, there are reasons to doubt the Sixers. James Harden has been notoriously hit-or-miss throughout his playoff career, and Joel Embiid has a tough matchup against Celtics big man Robert Williams III.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both coming in hot after torching the Hawks in the first round. Philly will keep things close with its elite defense, but Boston’s superior firepower should prevail.

CELTICS vs. SIXERS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Celtics 110, 76ers 104

NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 5/1/23 https://t.co/XbjiteinfZ — numberFire (@numberFire) May 1, 2023

76ers vs. Celtics Best Bet

Fans and sports bettors should expect a lower-scoring Game 1 for a few reasons. For starters, the 76ers may be a bit sluggish after their extended layoff and could take some time to find their rhythm on offense.

Second, both of these teams are among the top defensive units in the NBA. Philadelphia allowed the third-fewest points per game during the regular season while Boston yielded the fifth. Both teams also ranked bottom-11 in pace, so buckets could be at a premium in this game.

With the last three meetings between these two teams averaging just 208.7 points, taking the Under is the way to go in Game 1.

GAME 1 CELTICS vs. SIXERS BEST BET: Under 215 total points (-110)

— Tyler Maher