2021-22 Boston Celtics Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the Boston Celtics’ payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every Celtics salary on the books this season.

The Boston Celtics are back in the NBA Finals after more than a decade away. And with a young core in place that’s growing up fast, Ime Udoka and Co. are built for the long haul in ways that the old Doc Rivers Big Three couldn’t have dreamed of.

Are the Celtics over the salary cap this season? Well, yes — but as Boardroom has previously concluded, you’ve got to pay the luxury tax if you want to build around multiple max- or near-max salaries. Naturally, that got us thinking about just where Boston has chosen to allocate its salary spending this season to unlock all this success.

So, what are the biggest Celtics contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Celtics overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.

Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NBA for the 2021-22 season.

Boston Celtics Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Dollar figures via Spotrac and does not include dead cap money or players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

1. SF Jayson Tatum: $28,103,500

Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300

Contract: 4 years, $109,000,000

3. Jaylen Brown: $25,312,500

Contract: 4 years, $106,333,334

4. PG/SG Derrick White: $15,178,571

Contract: 4 years, $70,000,000

5. PG Marcus Smart: $14,339,285

6. C Daniel Theis: $8,280,351

Contract: 4 years, $35,605,510

7. PF/C Robert Williams III: $3,661,976

Contract: 4 years, $48,000,000

Al Horford got a bump in his partially guaranteed deal by making the NBA Finals. However that increase is inconsequential now as sources tell MassLive that the Celtics plan on bringing Horford back at his full salary ($26.5 million) next year regardless https://t.co/o1JcBYbyPr — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 30, 2022

8. SG/SF Aaron Nesmith: $3,631,200

Contract: 4 years, $16,528,217

9. PF Grant Williams: $2,617,800

Contract: 4 years, $11,802,681

10. PG/SG Payton Pritchard: $2,137,440

Contract: 4 years, $10,449,718

11. C Luke Kornet: $565,987

Contract: 1 year, $606,702

12. SG Nik Stauskas: $423,536

Contract: 2 years, $2,617,456

13. SF Sam Hauser: $313,737

Contract: 2 years, $1,877,255

14. PF Malik Fitts: $231,062

Contract: 2 years, $1,983,700

15. SF Juwan Morgan: $19,186

Contract: 2 years, $1,834,863

Click here to read Boardroom’s full rundown of the Celtics’ free agents for the upcoming offseason.

Boston Celtics Salary Cap Breakdown

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 2. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $131,816,131

: $131,816,131 Dead cap money : $2,300,225

: $2,300,225 Total salary cap usage : $134,479,372

: $134,479,372 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $11,704,720

: $11,704,720 Salary on the books for 2022-23: $155,223,530

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of NBA salary cap spending by team this season.