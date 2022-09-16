It’s a trilogy fight for the undisputed 168-pound crown! Check out the latest Canelo vs. GGG 3 odds and picks courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez does things that a pound-for-pound boxing king doesn’t usually do.

Canelo stays busy, frequently fighting three times in the span of a year. He leaps up in weight to chase the next milestone, proving himself several times over at 154, 160, 168, and even 175 pounds. In fact, he’s so utterly game when it comes to the fight business that he’s not afraid to swing for the fences and lose — something P4P superstars tend to avoid once their championship persona and renown take on a collective life of their own.

The Mexican superstar arrives at the current weekend’s tilt coming off a light heavyweight title fight defeat against Dmitry Bivol. That L is just the second he’s suffered in 61 pro fights and the first against anyone not named Floyd Mayweather, which ought to have him feeling like a stranger in a strange land as he pivots to his next bout on Saturday.

But intriguingly enough, he’s instead staring down something startlingly familiar: His most familiar foe, Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, a man he’s faced twice — not without some controversy — and walked away with one draw and one victory.

It’s time to run it back one last time. Welcome to the Canelo vs. Golovkin rubber match.

Ahead of the titanic throwdown this weekend for the undisputed super middleweight championship, let’s dive into the finest Canelo vs. GGG odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big prediction for the fight.

Canelo vs. GGG Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline (Two-way)

Canelo Álvarez : -550

Gennadiy Golovkin: +410

Moneyline (Three-way)

Canelo: -500

Golovkin: +410

Draw: +2000

Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 Prop Bets

Method of victory props

Álvarez by KO/TKO: +180

Álvarez by points/decision: -110

GGG by KO/TKO: +950

GGG by points/decision: +700

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +154

No: -122

Round betting props

Canelo to win in R1-R6: +650

Canelo to win in R7-R12: +310

Golovkin to win in R1-R6: +2600

Golovkin to win in R7-R12: +1600

FanDuel Prop Bet Specials

Canelo to win by unanimous decision: +150

GGG to be knocked down in ANY of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, or 10: +320

Canelo to be knocked down AND win on points: +500

GGG to be knocked down in Rounds 1-3: +600

Canelo to win by split decision: +650

Canelo to win in Round 3, Round 7, OR Round 10: +750

Either fighter to be knocked down in Round 1: +900

Canelo to win by majority decision: +1900

Canelo to win in last minute of Round 8 OR first minute of Round 9: +2700

GGG to win in Round 3, Round 7, OR Round 10: +3000

GGG to win by split decision: +3500

Canelo to win in last minute of Round 12: +6500

GGG to win by majority decision: +7000

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Prediction

Our trilogy fight prediction comes courtesy of David Kaestle of TheDuel:

Canelo’s age advantage should be big here, I expect Canelo to take this fight slower, let it go the distance and pick his spots. Getting almost 2/1 odds on that for a pair of fighters that has seen it go the distance against each other before is the type of value I like.

Bet Canelo Alvarez to win via Points (+195).

