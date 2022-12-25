Get set for Sunday Night Football on Christmas Day with the latest Cardinals vs. Buccaneers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The stakes are high in the race for the NFC South as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals in a Christmas showdown on Sunday Night Football. Injury and inefficiency have doomed Arizona’s season, with eight losses coming in the span of 10 games following a 2-2 start; on the other sideline, wins from New Orleans and Carolina on Saturday mean that a Bucs loss would leave a three-way tie for the division lead with just two games left in the 2022 NFL regular season.
No pressure, boys.
Heading into this NFC showdown, let’s check out all the Bucs vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bucs vs. Cardinals Odds: NFL Week 16
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 24 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 (-118) / Arizona Cardinals +7.5 (+104)
- Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-375) / Arizona Cardinals (+300)
- Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-118) / UNDER 39.5 (-104)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Leonard Fournette: +550
- Chris Godwin: +650
- Mike Evans: +750
- Rachaad White: +750
- James Conner: +850
- DeAndre Hopkins: +1100
- Russell Gage: +1500
- Julio Jones: +1500
- Cade Otton: +1600
- Marquise Brown: +1600
- Trace McSorley: +1800
Anytime TD Scorer
- Leonard Fournette: +115
- Chris Godwin: +125
- Mike Evans: +145
- Rachaad White: +155
- James Conner: +165
- DeAndre Hopkins: +210
- Russell Gage: +330
- Julio Jones: +330
- Marquise Brown: +360
- Trace McSorley: +380
- Cade Otton: +400
To Score 2+ Touchdowns
- Leonard Fournette: +550
- Chris Godwin: +750
- Rachaad White: +800
- Mike Evans: +850
- James Conner: +950
- DeAndre Hopkins: +1400
- Marquise Brown: +2900
- Russell Gage: +3000
- Julio Jones: +3000
- Cade Otton: +3000
Top Bucs vs. Cardinals Over/Unders
- Tom Brady passing yards: 273.5
- Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128)
- Trace McSorley passing yards: 186.5
- Trace McSorley passing touchdowns: Over 0.5 (-188), Under 0.5 (+140)
- James Conner rushing yards: 67.5
- Rachaad White rushing yards: 49.5
- Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 39.5
- Trace McSorley rushing yards: 20.5
- Chris Godwin receiving yards: 67.5
- DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 60.5
- Mike Evans receiving yards: 60.5
- Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 19.5
- James Conner receiving yards: 18.5
Top Game Props
- Tampa Bay -4.5 AND under 41.5 total points: +170
- Tampa Bay -4.5 AND over 41.5 total points: +220
- Arizona +4.5 AND under 41.5 total points: +320
- Arizona +4.5 AND over 41.5 total points: +480
