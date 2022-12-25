Get set for Sunday Night Football on Christmas Day with the latest Cardinals vs. Buccaneers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The stakes are high in the race for the NFC South as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals in a Christmas showdown on Sunday Night Football. Injury and inefficiency have doomed Arizona’s season, with eight losses coming in the span of 10 games following a 2-2 start; on the other sideline, wins from New Orleans and Carolina on Saturday mean that a Bucs loss would leave a three-way tie for the division lead with just two games left in the 2022 NFL regular season.

No pressure, boys.

Heading into this NFC showdown, let’s check out all the Bucs vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Cardinals Odds: NFL Week 16

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 24 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 (-118) / Arizona Cardinals +7.5 (+104)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 (-118) / Arizona Cardinals +7.5 (+104) Moneyline : Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-375) / Arizona Cardinals (+300)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-375) / Arizona Cardinals (+300) Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-118) / UNDER 39.5 (-104)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Leonard Fournette: +550

+550 Chris Godwin: +650

+650 Mike Evans: +750

+750 Rachaad White: +750

+750 James Conner: +850

+850 DeAndre Hopkins: +1100

+1100 Russell Gage: +1500

+1500 Julio Jones: +1500

+1500 Cade Otton: +1600

+1600 Marquise Brown: +1600

+1600 Trace McSorley: +1800

Anytime TD Scorer

Leonard Fournette: +115

+115 Chris Godwin: +125

+125 Mike Evans: +145

+145 Rachaad White: +155

+155 James Conner: +165

+165 DeAndre Hopkins: +210

+210 Russell Gage: +330

+330 Julio Jones: +330

+330 Marquise Brown: +360

+360 Trace McSorley: +380

+380 Cade Otton: +400

To Score 2+ Touchdowns

Leonard Fournette: +550

+550 Chris Godwin: +750

+750 Rachaad White: +800

+800 Mike Evans: +850

+850 James Conner: +950

+950 DeAndre Hopkins: +1400

+1400 Marquise Brown: +2900

+2900 Russell Gage: +3000

+3000 Julio Jones: +3000

+3000 Cade Otton: +3000

Top Bucs vs. Cardinals Over/Unders

Tom Brady passing yards: 273.5

273.5 Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128)

Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128) Trace McSorley passing yards: 186.5

186.5 Trace McSorley passing touchdowns: Over 0.5 (-188), Under 0.5 (+140)

Over 0.5 (-188), Under 0.5 (+140) James Conner rushing yards: 67.5

67.5 Rachaad White rushing yards: 49.5

49.5 Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 39.5

39.5 Trace McSorley rushing yards: 20.5

20.5 Chris Godwin receiving yards: 67.5

67.5 DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 60.5

60.5 Mike Evans receiving yards: 60.5

60.5 Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 19.5

19.5 James Conner receiving yards: 18.5

Top Game Props

Tampa Bay -4.5 AND under 41.5 total points: +170

+170 Tampa Bay -4.5 AND over 41.5 total points: +220

+220 Arizona +4.5 AND under 41.5 total points: +320

+320 Arizona +4.5 AND over 41.5 total points: +480

