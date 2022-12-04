Brazil vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the Seleção‘s first Round of 16 game with a South Korea vs. Brazil prediction, plus the latest betting insights from FanDuel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached the knockout stage with some exciting matchups slated for Monday, Dec. 5, including a showdown between Brazil and South Korea at 2 p.m. ET.

Resting the majority of its key players, Brazil ended the group stage with a 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. On the other hand, South Korea capped off the opening round with its first victory of the tournament, landing a 2-1 upset against Portugal.

Can Brazil advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive World Cup? Or will South Korea shock the globe by getting out of the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002?

South Korea vs. Brazil Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Round of 16

Brazil (2-0-1) vs. South Korea (1-1-1)

Date: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Coverage: FOX

Brazil vs. South Korea Odds & Spread

All World Cup betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Brazil: (-350) | South Korea: (+850) | Draw (+450)

Spread: Brazil: -2 (+250) | South Korea: +2 (-120)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Team to Score the First Goal: Brazil: (-410) | South Korea: (+400) I No goals: (+1200)

Brazil enters this contest as the heavy favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the over being favored at -118 odds.

Brazil vs. South Korea Prediction & Pick

Brazil and South Korea aren’t strangers to each other, clashing eight previous times on the international stage. Unfortunately for the latter, the Brazilians have won seven of those matchups — including each of the last five — and haven’t lost to the Koreans since March 1999.

While South Korea has had a nice run this year, that’s coming to an end on Monday. Brazil is just too dominant when its main lineup is playing, going the first two group stages games without allowing a shot on target.

Brazil will apply pressure early on to the point where South Korea just can’t battle back. The Brazilians’ experience will prevail at the end of time, pushing them toward the quarterfinals.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Brazil 3, South Korea 0

BRA vs. KOR Betting Trends

Brazil lost to Cameroon, 1-0, in its last 2022 World Cup match on Dec. 2, 2022.

South Korea defeated Portugal, 2-1, in its last 2022 World Cup match on Dec. 2, 2022.

Brazil is 4-0-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

South Korea is 3-1-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Brazil is 5-0-0 (W-D-L) in its last five head-to-head matchups against Japan.

Brazil vs. South Korea Best Bet

With Brazil on a five-match winning streak against South Korea, it’s tough to imagine the former losing. After all, the Brazilians have outscored the Koreans 16-3 over that stretch, which includes a 5-1 victory back in June of this year.

Furthermore, the Brazilians have won three of the last four collisions by three-plus goals, leading to my taking them to cover the two-goal spread as the best bet.

— Devon Platana

