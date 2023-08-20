Boardroom NIL Report Card: Oregon’s Bo Nix

How has QB Bo Nix fared in the NIL space since transferring to Oregon? Boardroom breaks down his portfolio.

In a dazzling display of cosmic irony that only college football can provide, Bo Nix will finish his collegiate career at the very school he faced when he burst onto the national scene.

Nix started his career at Auburn, where he led the Tigers to a comeback victory over Oregon in a huge Week 1 matchup at AT&T Stadium. Fast-forward nearly four years later, and he’s getting set to lead the Ducks as they take aim at what would be their final Pac-12 title. Coming off his best season statistically, throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns, Oregon has already gotten the Bo for Heisman Hype Train going.

Was just sent this update for the Bo Nix billboard in NYC. What a statement piece, and what a great recruiting tool for UO. (📷: @TheGuyOlson) pic.twitter.com/O9j33QYaWD — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) August 16, 2023

It’s been an up-and-down career for Nix, one that’s included the highs of winning SEC Freshman of the Year at Auburn in 2019 and the lows of being benched and eventually injured in his final season with the Tigers. All of it led him to the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season before he eventually settled in Eugene.

Similar to his play on the field, Bo Nix has blossomed into a NIL star since his arrival out west, comfortably sitting in the top five of On3.com’s NIL Top 100. Boardroom breaks down his NIL valuation and the deals that helped him get there.

Bo Nix NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Aug. 18, 2023.

College Football NIL rank: 3

Overall NIL 100 rank: 5

Annual Valuation: $1.7 million

10-week High: $1.7 million

10-week Low: $1.4 million

Total Social Media Followers: 191K (156K on IG, 540 on TikTok, 34K on X)

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

As one of the more recognizable names in college football, it’s not surprising to see Bo raking it in when it comes to NIL. What differentiates him is his social media presence — or lack thereof, relative to his NIL star counterparts — specifically on TikTok. The app has been a money-maker for folks like Bronny James, Livvy Dunne, and Angel Reese, and while it’s certainly not as popular among college football athletes, Nix’s 540 followers could compete for the lowest TikTok follower count in the Top 100.

Notable Bo Nix NIL Deals

Topps / Fanatics

Topps — and its parent company Fanatics — tapped Bo not once, but twice for trading card deals. Nix was first featured alongside former Alabama QB Bryce Young, former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, and USC QB Caleb Williams in 2022 ahead of his first season with the Ducks. Then, in April 2023, Topps chose Bo again to be the face — as well as Michigan’s JJ McCarthy — of its 2022-23 Bowman University Best Football trading card set.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix headlined this week's released of the 2022-23 Bowman University Best Football trading card set.



Each have NIL deals with Topps.



Details from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/VjDAAKzx55 pic.twitter.com/gSuPBTEwCb — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) April 28, 2023

Bose

At the end of 2022, Nix reached an NIL deal with Bose, making it known by posting on his Instagram page as promotion for the company’s QuietComfort Earbuds II and 45 headphones.

Other notable deals: Bojangles, Candy Digital, FlexWork Sports Management