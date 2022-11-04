It’s an undefeated scrap for light heavyweight gold! Check out what the FanDuel Sportsbook odds say about who will come out on top in Saturday’s Bivol vs. Ramirez clash.
Undefeated WBA light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol, fresh off a well-earned and head-turning win against Canelo Alvarez earlier this year, is back in the ring. On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, he puts the 175-strap on the line against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez, whose record is similarly unblemished at 44-0.
Fight fans are in for a clash of styles this weekend. Ramirez has recorded five straight stoppage wins, most recently against Dominic Boesel in May, while the steady, cerebral Bivol owns seven consecutive victories by unanimous decision. Something’s gotta give — or someone.
So, will the Russian champ prevail with his fifth title defense, or will “Zurdo” stun the boxing establishment and become a two-division world champ? Boardroom dives into the latest odds, picks, and predictions via FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Saturday’s Bivol vs. Ramirez title bout at Etihad Arena.
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez Odds to Win
Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline (2-way)
Bivol: -550
Ramirez: +340
Moneyline (3-way)
Bivol: -430
Ramirez: +340
Draw: -2000
Ramirez vs. Bivol Prop Bets
Method of victory
Bivol by:
KO/TKO: +400
Points/decision: -180
Ramirez by:
KO/TKO: +600
Points/decision: +750
Over/under total rounds
OVER 10.5: -380
UNDER 10.5: +270
Will the fight go the distance?
YES: -270
NO: +200
Round betting
Bivol to win in…
Round 1-2: +3800
Round 3-4: +3100
Round 5-6: +2800
Round 7-8: +1900
Round 9-10: +2400
Ramirez to win in…
Round 1-2: +5500
Round 3-4: +4500
Round 5-6: +4000
Round 7-8: +2900
Round 9-10: +3400
