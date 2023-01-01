Bills vs. Bengals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 17

Get set for the last MNF of the season with the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The first Monday Night Football game of 2023 is the last of the current NFL campaign — and it’s also a doozy with major playoff implications as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo has won six straight to get to 12-3, but that streak hasn’t featured a victory over a team with the Bengals’ record. A road win here gives the Bills a much stronger chance next week to lock in home field throughout the AFC playoffs.

Cincinnati has won seven straight to get to 11-4, including a signature victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win or tie to make next week’s showdown with second-seeded Baltimore all but meaningless. With so much on the line heading into this AFC super-showdown, let’s check out all the Bills vs. Bengals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Week 17

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 2 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Buffalo Bills -1.5 (-110) / Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-110)

: Buffalo Bills -1.5 (-110) / Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-110) Moneyline : Buffalo Bills (-122) / Cincinnati Bengals (+104)

: Buffalo Bills (-122) / Cincinnati Bengals (+104) Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-114) / UNDER 49.5 (-106)

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Joe Mixon: -120

-120 Stefon Diggs: +100

+100 Ja’Marr Chase: +105

+105 Josh Allen: +145

+145 Tee Higgins: +175

+175 Devin Singletary: +180

+180 Gabriel Davis: +200

+200 Dawson Knox: +220

+220 James Cook: +230

+230 Hayden Hurst: +270

+270 Samaje Perine: +340

+340 Tyler Boyd: +350

We got an Ohio 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗦𝗧 coming in hot 🏈



1+ points scored in the Bills – Bengals game



Was: -10000

Now: +100🔺



➡️ https://t.co/JYSEGLw939 | #MNF pic.twitter.com/Z2qH8egCl9 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 2, 2023

To Score 2+ TDs

Joe Mixon: +440

+440 Stefon Diggs: +550

+550 Ja’Marr Chase: +600

+600 Josh Allen: +800

+800 Tee Higgins: +1000

+1000 Devin Singletary: +1000

+1000 Gabriel Davis: +1200

+1200 James Cook: +1400

+1400 Dawson Knox: +1600

+1600 Hayden Hurst: +1800

+1800 Samaje Perine: +2500

+2500 Tyler Boyd: +2900

Top Bills vs. Bengals Over/Unders

Joe Burrow passing yards: 280.5

280.5 Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-174), Under 1.5 (+136)

Over 1.5 (-174), Under 1.5 (+136) Josh Allen passing yards: 259.5

259.5 Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-140), Under 1.5 (+110)

Over 1.5 (-140), Under 1.5 (+110) Joe Mixon rushing yards: 50.5

50.5 Josh Allen rushing yards: 47.5

47.5 Devin Singletary rushing yards: 44.5

44.5 Joe Burrow rushing yards: Over 12.5 (-120), Under 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-120), Under 12.5 (-104) Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards : 81.5

: 81.5 Stefon Diggs receiving yards : 73.5

: 73.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards : 69.5

: 69.5 Gabriel Davis receiving yards : 44.5

: 44.5 Dawson Knox receiving yards : 37.5

: 37.5 Tyler Boyd receiving yards : 34.5

: 34.5 Joe Mixon receiving yards : 23.5

: 23.5 Devin Singletary receiving yards: Over 10.5 (-108), Under 10.5 (-118)

Top Game Parlays

Buffalo -0.5 AND OVER 49.5: +230

+230 Buffalo -0.5 AND UNDER 49.5: +250

+250 Cincinnati +0.5 AND OVER 49.5: +280

+280 Cincinnati +0.5 AND UNDER 49.5: +290

Read More: