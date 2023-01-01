Bills vs. Bengals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 17

Get set for the last MNF of the season with the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The first Monday Night Football game of 2023 is the last of the current NFL campaign — and it’s also a doozy with major playoff implications as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo has won six straight to get to 12-3, but that streak hasn’t featured a victory over a team with the Bengals’ record. A road win here gives the Bills a much stronger chance next week to lock in home field throughout the AFC playoffs.
Cincinnati has won seven straight to get to 11-4, including a signature victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win or tie to make next week’s showdown with second-seeded Baltimore all but meaningless. With so much on the line heading into this AFC super-showdown, let’s check out all the Bills vs. Bengals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Week 17
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 2 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Buffalo Bills -1.5 (-110) / Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-122) / Cincinnati Bengals (+104)
- Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-114) / UNDER 49.5 (-106)
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Joe Mixon: +650
- Stefon Diggs: +750
- Ja’Marr Chase: +850
- Josh Allen: +1000
- Tee Higgins: +1100
- Devin Singletary: +1100
- Gabriel Davis: +1300
- Dawson Knox: +1400
- James Cook: +1400
- Hayden Hurst: +1600
- Samaje Perine: +1900
- Tyler Boyd: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Joe Mixon: -120
- Stefon Diggs: +100
- Ja’Marr Chase: +105
- Josh Allen: +145
- Tee Higgins: +175
- Devin Singletary: +180
- Gabriel Davis: +200
- Dawson Knox: +220
- James Cook: +230
- Hayden Hurst: +270
- Samaje Perine: +340
- Tyler Boyd: +350
To Score 2+ TDs
- Joe Mixon: +440
- Stefon Diggs: +550
- Ja’Marr Chase: +600
- Josh Allen: +800
- Tee Higgins: +1000
- Devin Singletary: +1000
- Gabriel Davis: +1200
- James Cook: +1400
- Dawson Knox: +1600
- Hayden Hurst: +1800
- Samaje Perine: +2500
- Tyler Boyd: +2900
Top Bills vs. Bengals Over/Unders
- Joe Burrow passing yards: 280.5
- Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-174), Under 1.5 (+136)
- Josh Allen passing yards: 259.5
- Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-140), Under 1.5 (+110)
- Joe Mixon rushing yards: 50.5
- Josh Allen rushing yards: 47.5
- Devin Singletary rushing yards: 44.5
- Joe Burrow rushing yards: Over 12.5 (-120), Under 12.5 (-104)
- Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 81.5
- Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 73.5
- Tee Higgins receiving yards: 69.5
- Gabriel Davis receiving yards: 44.5
- Dawson Knox receiving yards: 37.5
- Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 34.5
- Joe Mixon receiving yards: 23.5
- Devin Singletary receiving yards: Over 10.5 (-108), Under 10.5 (-118)
Top Game Parlays
- Buffalo -0.5 AND OVER 49.5: +230
- Buffalo -0.5 AND UNDER 49.5: +250
- Cincinnati +0.5 AND OVER 49.5: +280
- Cincinnati +0.5 AND UNDER 49.5: +290
