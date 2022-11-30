Bills vs. Patriots Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 13

Can Josh Allen and the Bills win their third straight when they travel to New England to play the Patriots on Thursday? (Lon Horwedel / USA TODAY Sports)

Boardroom looks at the latest odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for this week’s Thursday Night Football showdown between the Bills and the Patriots.

The AFC East has emerged as the conference’s most competitive top-to-bottom division, taking center stage as NFL Week 13 begins with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visiting Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Both teams play coming off close Thanksgiving Day matchups. Thanks to an enormous Western New York snowstorm, Buffalo played and won two nailbiting games in Detroit last week against the Browns and Lions to get its season back on track, though Allen’s injured throwing elbow remains a deep cause for concern.

The Pats played a close, but ultimately sloppy and disappointing Turkey Night game in Minnesota, making critical mistakes in a defeat that snapped a three-game win streak that brought them back into the playoff picture. A win at home is needed to remain firmly in the hunt.

Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots Odds: NFL Week 13

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 1 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Buffalo Bills -3.5 (-114) / New England Patriots +3.5 (-106)

: Buffalo Bills -3.5 (-114) / New England Patriots +3.5 (-106) Moneyline : Buffalo Bills (-194) / New England Patriots (+162)

: Buffalo Bills (-194) / New England Patriots (+162) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson: +600

+600 Stefon Diggs: +700

+700 Devin Singletary: +850

+850 Josh Allen: +1100

+1100 Gabriel Davis: +1200

+1200 Dawson Knox: +1300

+1300 Jakobi Meyers: +1600

+1600 Nelson Agholor: +1600

+1600 Tyquan Thornton: +1600

+1600 Devante Parker: +1700

+1700 Isaiah McKenzie: +1700

+1700 James Cook: +1800

+1800 Hunter Henry: +1800

Anytime TD Scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson: -115

-115 Stefon Diggs: +120

+120 Devin Singletary: +145

+145 Josh Allen: +200

+200 Gabriel Davis: +220

+220 Dawson Knox: +280

+280 Nelson Agholor: +300

+300 Jakobi Meyers: +340

+340 Tyquan Thornton: +340

+340 Devante Parker: +360

+360 Isaiah McKenzie: +370

+370 Hunter Henry: +390

+390 James Cook: +420



To Score 2+ TDs

Rhamondre Stevenson: +490

+490 Stefon Diggs: +700

+700 Devin Singletary: +850

+850 Josh Allen: +1300

+1300 Gabriel Davis: +1400

+1400 Dawson Knox: +1800

+1800 Nelson Agholor: +2300

+2300 Devante Parker: +2700

+2700 Isaiah McKenzie: +2900

Top Bills vs Patriots Over/Unders

Josh Allen passing yads: 268.5

268.5 Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-162), Under 1.5 (+126)

Over 1.5 (-162), Under 1.5 (+126) Josh Allen pass completions: Over 23.5 (-108), Under 23.5 (-122)

Over 23.5 (-108), Under 23.5 (-122) Mac Jones passing yards: 225.5

225.5 Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+162), Under 1.5 (-210)

Over 1.5 (+162), Under 1.5 (-210) Mac Jones pass completions: Over 20.5 (-120), Under 20.5 (-110)

Over 20.5 (-120), Under 20.5 (-110) Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 63.5

63.5 Devin Singletary rushing yards: 51.5

51.5 Josh Allen rushing yards: 45.5

45.5 Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 84.5

84.5 Gabe Davis receiving yards : 51.5

: 51.5 Rhamondre Stevenson receiving yards : 37.5

: 37.5 Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards : 31.5

: 31.5 Dawson Knox receiving yards : 30.5

: 30.5 Hunter Henry receiving yards : 24.5

: 24.5 Devin Singletary receiving yards: 10.5

Top Game Props

New England +4.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +200

+200 Buffalo -4.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +260

+260 Buffalo -4.5 AND OVER 45.5: +310

+310 New England +4.5 AND OVER 45.5: +310

Read More: