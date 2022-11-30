Bills vs. Patriots Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 13

Boardroom looks at the latest odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for this week’s Thursday Night Football showdown between the Bills and the Patriots.
The AFC East has emerged as the conference’s most competitive top-to-bottom division, taking center stage as NFL Week 13 begins with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visiting Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Both teams play coming off close Thanksgiving Day matchups. Thanks to an enormous Western New York snowstorm, Buffalo played and won two nailbiting games in Detroit last week against the Browns and Lions to get its season back on track, though Allen’s injured throwing elbow remains a deep cause for concern.
The Pats played a close, but ultimately sloppy and disappointing Turkey Night game in Minnesota, making critical mistakes in a defeat that snapped a three-game win streak that brought them back into the playoff picture. A win at home is needed to remain firmly in the hunt.
Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Patriots Odds: NFL Week 13
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 1 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Buffalo Bills -3.5 (-114) / New England Patriots +3.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-194) / New England Patriots (+162)
- Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +600
- Stefon Diggs: +700
- Devin Singletary: +850
- Josh Allen: +1100
- Gabriel Davis: +1200
- Dawson Knox: +1300
- Jakobi Meyers: +1600
- Nelson Agholor: +1600
- Tyquan Thornton: +1600
- Devante Parker: +1700
- Isaiah McKenzie: +1700
- James Cook: +1800
- Hunter Henry: +1800
Anytime TD Scorer
- Rhamondre Stevenson: -115
- Stefon Diggs: +120
- Devin Singletary: +145
- Josh Allen: +200
- Gabriel Davis: +220
- Dawson Knox: +280
- Nelson Agholor: +300
- Jakobi Meyers: +340
- Tyquan Thornton: +340
- Devante Parker: +360
- Isaiah McKenzie: +370
- Hunter Henry: +390
- James Cook: +420
To Score 2+ TDs
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +490
- Stefon Diggs: +700
- Devin Singletary: +850
- Josh Allen: +1300
- Gabriel Davis: +1400
- Dawson Knox: +1800
- Nelson Agholor: +2300
- Devante Parker: +2700
- Isaiah McKenzie: +2900
Top Bills vs Patriots Over/Unders
- Josh Allen passing yads: 268.5
- Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-162), Under 1.5 (+126)
- Josh Allen pass completions: Over 23.5 (-108), Under 23.5 (-122)
- Mac Jones passing yards: 225.5
- Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+162), Under 1.5 (-210)
- Mac Jones pass completions: Over 20.5 (-120), Under 20.5 (-110)
- Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 63.5
- Devin Singletary rushing yards: 51.5
- Josh Allen rushing yards: 45.5
- Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 84.5
- Gabe Davis receiving yards: 51.5
- Rhamondre Stevenson receiving yards: 37.5
- Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards: 31.5
- Dawson Knox receiving yards: 30.5
- Hunter Henry receiving yards: 24.5
- Devin Singletary receiving yards: 10.5
Top Game Props
- New England +4.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +200
- Buffalo -4.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +260
- Buffalo -4.5 AND OVER 45.5: +310
- New England +4.5 AND OVER 45.5: +310
