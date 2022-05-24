BIG3 and Microsoft Renew Partnership

The multi-year deal means BIG3 teams will continue to wear Microsoft jersey patches and be able to use Microsoft technology court-side.

The BIG3 basketball league has renewed its partnership with Microsoft as the league’s official technology partner, it announced on Tuesday. Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

All 12 BIG3 teams will continue to sport a Microsoft jersey patch while Microsoft provides technological enhancements via Microsoft Surface devices for teams court-side.

As part of the pact, the 2022 BIG3 Draft will also be hosted at the Microsoft Lounge on Wednesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. PT in Los Angeles. The Draft will air live on DAZN, VYRE Network, BIG3.com, and the BIG3 YouTube Channel, hosted by Ice Cube, Ed Cohen, and Jim Jackson, with special guest appearances from BIG3 players and coaches at the Lounge and via Microsoft Teams.

“The BIG3 continues to push the boundaries and progress the sport of basketball,” said Microsoft General Manager of Strategic Partnerships Jeff Hansen in a release. “We are incredibly pleased to leverage our most innovative technologies to help empower BIG3 coaches, players, and fans.”

Additionally, Microsoft will continue as the presenting sponsor of Young3, the BIG3’s youth program that provides children in local communities the opportunity to enrich their lives through FIREBALL3. Young3 and Microsoft plan to enhance the programming by including STEM-related activities.

“We could not be more excited to continue our partnership with Microsoft,” BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan said in the release. “Microsoft elevated the BIG3’s technology, coaching capabilities, and fan engagement avenues last season. We are excited to unveil even more innovative enhancements and content this season.”

The BIG3 also announced its official schedule for the 2022 season last week. The season will tip off on June 18 in Chicago before traveling to Dallas, Texas and finishing the season on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.