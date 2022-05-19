BIG3 Schedule Revealed for 2022 Season

The BIG3 basketball league has announced its fifth season will tip off next month on June 18 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. The regular season will take place in Chicago, Illinois over two weeks before relocating to Dallas, Texas. The playoffs and the championship game will take place at Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The announcement comes after the league completed what it calls its most competitive and successful combine in the league’s history. Up next, the BIG3’s draft takes place on May 25.

“With so much game-changing news from our league over the last month, we are thrilled to be sharing our schedule for this summer,” said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan on the occasion. “Our fans in Chicago, Dallas, and Atlantis brought the fire last year and we can’t wait to welcome them back this summer for our best season yet.”

Let’s dive into the BIG3 schedule for Season 5.

2022 BIG3 Schedule

WEEK 1: Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Saturday, June 18, 2022, 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 19, 2022, time TBA

WEEK 2: Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 26, 2022, time TBA

WEEK 3: Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, July 2, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

WEEK 4: Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Friday, July 8, 2022, time TBA

Sunday, July 10, 2022, 3 p.m. ET

WEEK 5: Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Friday, July 15, 2022, time TBA

Sunday, July 17, 2022, 3 p.m. ET

WEEK 6: Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, June 23, 2022, time TBA

WEEK 7:Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 31, 2022, time TBA

WEEK 8: Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 7, 2022, time TBA

WEEK 9: Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, August 13, 2022, time TBA

WEEK 10: BIG3 Playoffs

Dates and times TBA

WEEK 11: BIG3 Championship

Dates and times TBA

WEEK 12: BIG3 All-Star Game at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas

Sunday, September 4, 2022, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Ice Cube co-founded BIG3 has had an eventful offseason with the renewal of deals with CBS as a broadcast partner and with Monster Energy as a first-tier sponsor. Additionally, the league introduced a new ownership model ahead of the new season that leverages blockchain technology to offer NFTs that confer ownership-like benefits and privileges. This new paradigm for ownership has already lured in big names like Snoop Dogg and Gary Vaynerchuk, who both purchased equity stakes earlier this month.

“We have been working hard to build the league’s community and fanbase these last few months and it is exciting to see so many who want to be part of what we are creating here,” said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz in a release. “We are so excited to get back on the court next month and see what our players bring to the court and what our NFT owners bring to each team.”

Stay tuned for more details regarding the 2022 BIG3 schedule, including individual matchups and the postseason slate.