The Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game takes place on Aug. 21 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Hawks.

On Thursday, the BIG3 basketball league and Monster Energy have announced participants in the inaugural BIG3 Celebrity Game later this month. Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will play alongside another retired NFL tight end, Vernon Davis, former WNBA star and Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, rapper NLE Choppa, and Wallo and Gillie from the Barstool Sports podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”

Gronkowski will lead Team Webull against a second team of celebrity opponents to be announced next week. In addition to Gronkowski leading Team Webull, other participants announced today may not play on his team. Specific teams and rosters will be announced next week as well.

The game, which will be played on Aug. 21, was originally slated to take place in the Bahamas before later being relocated to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

As BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube said on the occasion:

“Bringing together the hottest celebrities and biggest names in basketball has been part of the league since its inception, so having a celebrity game was just a matter of time as our league grows. Monster Energy has been a great partner of the BIG3 and we are excited to be working with them to raise money and awareness for important causes and bring the BIG3 its first-ever Celebrity Game. These celebrities have talent for sure, but whether you’ve won a Super Bowl or a Grammy, it still comes down to what you do out there on the court.”

The BIG3 Celebrity game will feature two teams competing against one another in a game of Fireball3, the specific brand of 3-on-3 basketball originated by the BIG3.

The event, which will be presented by Monster Energy and produced by Idol Roc and Celebrity Sports Entertainment, is additionally aimed at raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth. Monster Energy plans to donate a minimum $25,000 to charity as part of the event.

“At Monster Energy we feel that we have a responsibility to support our local communities, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Ice Cube and the BIG3 for this event,” said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy, in an official release. “With Monster Energy athletes like Rob Gronkowski competing for their favorite charity this is sure to be a great time for an even greater cause.”