Get the latest betting lines, odds, over/unders, and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday Night Football in Baltimore.

Sunday Night Football can’t get worse than Thursday’s Colts-Broncos snoozefest, right? We’ve got a divisional battle between two of the NFL‘s top young quarterbacks, with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Notably, the favored hosts have blown two significant leads this season against AFC East foes — Week 2 against Miami and last Sunday in Buffalo — while Cincinnati has fared better against that division, coming off consecutive double-digit wins against the Jets and Dolphins.

Will we see some offensive fireworks like last Sunday’s Kansas City–Tampa Bay shootout? Heading into Sunday’s showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs Ravens odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs Ravens Odds: NFL Week 5

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Baltimore Ravens -3 (-110) / Cincinnati Bengals +3 (-110)

: Baltimore Ravens -3 (-110) / Cincinnati Bengals +3 (-110) Moneyline : Baltimore Ravens (-162) / Cincinnati Bengals (+136)

: Baltimore Ravens (-162) / Cincinnati Bengals (+136) Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-110) / UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

JK Dobbins: +550

+550 Joe Mixon: +650

+650 Mark Andrews: +700

+700 Ja’Marr Chase: +750

+750 Lamar Jackson: +950

+950 Tee Higgins: +1000

+1000 Devin Duvernay: +1300

+1300 Tyler Boyd: +1800

+1800 Demarcus Robinson: +1900

+1900 Hayden Hurst: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

JK Dobbins: -130

-130 Joe Mixon: -120

-120 Ja’Marr Chase: +110

+110 Mark Andrews: +110

+110 Lamar Jackson: +145

+145 Tee Higgins: +150

+150 Devin Duvernay: +210

+210 Tyler Boyd: +360

+360 Hayden Hurst: +360

+360 Demarcus Robinson: +380

To Score 2+ TDs

JK Dobbins: +460

+460 Joe Mixon: +500

+500 Mark Andrews: +600

+600 Ja’Marr Chase: +700

+700 Lamar Jackson: +1000

+1000 Tee Higgins: +1000

+1000 Devin Duvernay: +1800

+1800 Hayden Hurst: +3100

+3100 Tyler Boyd: +3800

+3800 Demarcus Robinson: +3900

Top Bengals-Ravens Over/Unders

Lamar Jackson passing yards: 224.5

224.5 Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-108), Under 1.5 (-122)

Over 1.5 (-108), Under 1.5 (-122) Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 18.5 (-122), Under 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-122), Under 18.5 (-108) Joe Burrow passing yards: 265.5

265.5 Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-154), Under 1.5 (+116)

Over 1.5 (-154), Under 1.5 (+116) Joe Burrow pass completions : 23.5

: 23.5 Joe Mixon rushing yards: 60.5

60.5 Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 57.5

57.5 Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 70.5

70.5 Mark Andrews receiving yards: 69.5

69.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards: 66.5

66.5 Devin Duvernay receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 25.5

Top Ravens-Bengals Player Props

Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Baltimore Ravens win: +150

+150 Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore Ravens win: +230

+230 Joe Burrow to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Cincinnati Bengals win: +250

+250 Joe Burrow to complete 25+ passes AND Baltimore Ravens win: +440

