Get the latest betting lines, odds, over/unders, and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday Night Football in Baltimore.
Sunday Night Football can’t get worse than Thursday’s Colts-Broncos snoozefest, right? We’ve got a divisional battle between two of the NFL‘s top young quarterbacks, with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Notably, the favored hosts have blown two significant leads this season against AFC East foes — Week 2 against Miami and last Sunday in Buffalo — while Cincinnati has fared better against that division, coming off consecutive double-digit wins against the Jets and Dolphins.
Will we see some offensive fireworks like last Sunday’s Kansas City–Tampa Bay shootout? Heading into Sunday’s showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs Ravens odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bengals vs Ravens Odds: NFL Week 5
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Baltimore Ravens -3 (-110) / Cincinnati Bengals +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-162) / Cincinnati Bengals (+136)
- Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-110) / UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Bengals Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- JK Dobbins: +550
- Joe Mixon: +650
- Mark Andrews: +700
- Ja’Marr Chase: +750
- Lamar Jackson: +950
- Tee Higgins: +1000
- Devin Duvernay: +1300
- Tyler Boyd: +1800
- Demarcus Robinson: +1900
- Hayden Hurst: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- JK Dobbins: -130
- Joe Mixon: -120
- Ja’Marr Chase: +110
- Mark Andrews: +110
- Lamar Jackson: +145
- Tee Higgins: +150
- Devin Duvernay: +210
- Tyler Boyd: +360
- Hayden Hurst: +360
- Demarcus Robinson: +380
To Score 2+ TDs
- JK Dobbins: +460
- Joe Mixon: +500
- Mark Andrews: +600
- Ja’Marr Chase: +700
- Lamar Jackson: +1000
- Tee Higgins: +1000
- Devin Duvernay: +1800
- Hayden Hurst: +3100
- Tyler Boyd: +3800
- Demarcus Robinson: +3900
Top Bengals-Ravens Over/Unders
- Lamar Jackson passing yards: 224.5
- Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-108), Under 1.5 (-122)
- Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 18.5 (-122), Under 18.5 (-108)
- Joe Burrow passing yards: 265.5
- Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-154), Under 1.5 (+116)
- Joe Burrow pass completions: 23.5
- Joe Mixon rushing yards: 60.5
- Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 57.5
- Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 70.5
- Mark Andrews receiving yards: 69.5
- Tee Higgins receiving yards: 66.5
- Devin Duvernay receiving yards: 35.5
- Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 25.5
Top Ravens-Bengals Player Props
- Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Baltimore Ravens win: +150
- Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore Ravens win: +230
- Joe Burrow to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Cincinnati Bengals win: +250
- Joe Burrow to complete 25+ passes AND Baltimore Ravens win: +440
Read More:
- Heat of the Moment: Fig Farms, Squintz, & Operation Pipe Dreamers
- Highest-paid NHL Players of All Time
- Bengals vs. Ravens Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 5
- Lamar Jackson Contract & Salary Breakdown
- 2022 New York Yankees Postseason Outlook, Odds & Upcoming Free Agents