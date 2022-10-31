Bengals vs. Browns Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carries the football during the second quarter against the New England Patriots (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook for Bengals vs. Browns on Monday Night Football.

On Halloween night, it’s only fitting that a team wearing orange and black takes on a team that wears orange and brown. Even more fitting, a week before Election Night, it’s the battle of Ohio between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

For Joe Burrow and Cincinnati, a third-straight win would mean a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North. But if that happens, it will have to be without superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase. For Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland, it’s a chance to end a four-game losing streak against a bitter rival on the national stage. Heading into this Buckeye State Monday Night Football showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Week 8

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-104) / Cleveland Browns +3.5 (-118)

: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-104) / Cleveland Browns +3.5 (-118) Moneyline : Cincinnati Bengals (-178) / Cleveland Browns (+150)

: Cincinnati Bengals (-178) / Cleveland Browns (+150) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-108) / UNDER 45.5 (-112)

Joe Burrow the last two weeks is playing Madden on rookie mode:



🔥 62 of 79 for 826 yards

🔥 8 total TDs (6 passing, 2 rushing)

🔥 0 turnovers

🔥 78.5 (!) percent completion

🔥 9.9 yards per attempt

🔥 3.61 points per drive



Those numbers don't even seem real. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 23, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Nick Chubb: +600

+600 Joe Mixon: +600

+600 Tee Higgins: +600

+600 Tyler Boyd: +850

+850 Amari Cooper: +1000

+1000 Hayden Hurst: +1300

+1300 Kareem Hunt: +1400

+1400 Harrison Bryant: +1600

+1600 D’Ernest Johnson: +1600

+1600 Donovan Peoples-Jones: +1700

+1700 Samaje Perine: +2100

+2100 Mike Thomas: +2200

Anytime TD Scorer

Nick Chubb: -120

-120 Joe Mixon: -115

-115 Tee Higgins: +100

+100 Tyler Boyd: +145

+145 Amari Cooper: +170

+170 Kareem Hunt: +240

+240 Hayden Hurst: +250

+250 Harrison Bryant: +1600

+1600 D’Ernest Johnson: +320

+320 Donovan Peoples-Jones: +320

+320 Samaje Perine: +450

+450 Mike Thomas: +490

To Score 2+ TDs

Nick Chubb: +500

+500 Joe Mixon: +500

+500 Tee Higgins: +600

+600 Tyler Boyd: +950

+950 Amari Cooper: +1100

+1100 Kareem Hunt: +1800

+1800 Hayden Hurst: +1900

+1900 Donovan Peoples-Jones: +2600

Top Over/Unders

Joe Burrow passing yards : 263.5

: 263.5 Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-148), Under 1.5 (+116)

Over 1.5 (-148), Under 1.5 (+116) Joe Burrow pass completions: Over 23.5 (-108), Under 23.5 (-122)

Over 23.5 (-108), Under 23.5 (-122) Jacoby Brissett passing yards: 215.5

215.5 Jacoby Brissett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+172), Under 1.5 (-225)

Over 1.5 (+172), Under 1.5 (-225) Nick Chubb rushing yards: 81.5

81.5 Joe Mixon rushing yards: 63.5

63.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards : Over 78.5 (-118), Under 78.5 (-108)

: Over 78.5 (-118), Under 78.5 (-108) Tyler Boyd receiving yards : 60.5

: 60.5 Amari Cooper receiving yards : 52.5

: 52.5 Donovan Peoples-Jones receiving yards : 42.5

: 42.5 Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 38.5

Top Week 8 Browns-Bengals Game Props

Cleveland +3.5 AND UNDER 47.5 : +210

: +210 Cincinnati -3.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +230

+230 Cleveland +3.5 AND OVER 47.5: +310

+310 Cincinnati -3.5 AND OVER 47.5: +330

