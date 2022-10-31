Bengals vs. Browns Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 8

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook for Bengals vs. Browns on Monday Night Football.
On Halloween night, it’s only fitting that a team wearing orange and black takes on a team that wears orange and brown. Even more fitting, a week before Election Night, it’s the battle of Ohio between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
For Joe Burrow and Cincinnati, a third-straight win would mean a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North. But if that happens, it will have to be without superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase. For Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland, it’s a chance to end a four-game losing streak against a bitter rival on the national stage. Heading into this Buckeye State Monday Night Football showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Week 8
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-104) / Cleveland Browns +3.5 (-118)
- Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-178) / Cleveland Browns (+150)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-108) / UNDER 45.5 (-112)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Nick Chubb: +600
- Joe Mixon: +600
- Tee Higgins: +600
- Tyler Boyd: +850
- Amari Cooper: +1000
- Hayden Hurst: +1300
- Kareem Hunt: +1400
- Harrison Bryant: +1600
- D’Ernest Johnson: +1600
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: +1700
- Samaje Perine: +2100
- Mike Thomas: +2200
Anytime TD Scorer
- Nick Chubb: -120
- Joe Mixon: -115
- Tee Higgins: +100
- Tyler Boyd: +145
- Amari Cooper: +170
- Kareem Hunt: +240
- Hayden Hurst: +250
- Harrison Bryant: +1600
- D’Ernest Johnson: +320
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: +320
- Samaje Perine: +450
- Mike Thomas: +490
To Score 2+ TDs
- Nick Chubb: +500
- Joe Mixon: +500
- Tee Higgins: +600
- Tyler Boyd: +950
- Amari Cooper: +1100
- Kareem Hunt: +1800
- Hayden Hurst: +1900
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: +2600
Top Over/Unders
- Joe Burrow passing yards: 263.5
- Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-148), Under 1.5 (+116)
- Joe Burrow pass completions: Over 23.5 (-108), Under 23.5 (-122)
- Jacoby Brissett passing yards: 215.5
- Jacoby Brissett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+172), Under 1.5 (-225)
- Nick Chubb rushing yards: 81.5
- Joe Mixon rushing yards: 63.5
- Tee Higgins receiving yards: Over 78.5 (-118), Under 78.5 (-108)
- Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 60.5
- Amari Cooper receiving yards: 52.5
- Donovan Peoples-Jones receiving yards: 42.5
- Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 38.5
Top Week 8 Browns-Bengals Game Props
- Cleveland +3.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +210
- Cincinnati -3.5 AND UNDER 47.5: +230
- Cleveland +3.5 AND OVER 47.5: +310
- Cincinnati -3.5 AND OVER 47.5: +330
Read More:
