Get set for a Sunday Divisional Round matinee with the latest Bills vs. Bengals odds and finest props from our friends at FanDuel.

Fewer than three full weeks ago, the Bills visited the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 17 of the NFL regular season. What happened was one of the scariest things you could ever see on a football field. Fortunately, just about every last thing that’s occurred since Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf at Paycor Stadium has been of the stand-up-and-cheer variety.

And if that particular aura has you convinced that the Orchard Park boys are a team of destiny, well, you wouldn’t be the only one.

So, heading into this NFC postseason showdown, what’s the good word for those interested in placing a safe and legal wager on the proceedings? Let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to check out Boardroom’s full FanDuel-powered predictions for the NFL Divisional Round.

Click here to learn more about Boardroom’s special SEAL THE DEAL PARLAY bet of the week at FanDuel.

Bills vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Divisional Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 20 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-108) / Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-112)

: Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-108) / Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-112) Moneyline : Bengals (+198) / Buffalo Bills (-240)

: Bengals (+198) / Buffalo Bills (-240) Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-106) / UNDER 49.5 (-114)

Bengals vs. Bills Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Stefon Diggs : +700

: +700 Joe Mixon : +900

: +900 Josh Allen : +950

: +950 Devin Singletary : +1000

: +1000 Ja’Marr Chase : +1000

: +1000 Gabriel Davis : +1000

: +1000 Dawson Knox : +1200

: +1200 Isaiah McKenzie : +1300

: +1300 Tee Higgins : +1300

: +1300 James Cook : +1300

: +1300 Tyler Boyd : +1800

: +1800 Hayden Hurst : +1900

: +1900 Samaje Perine: +2100

What's at stake for Joe Burrow, Tony Pollard and Brock Purdy?



Our featured "Seal the Deal" parlay at @FDSportsbook zeroes in on three players hoping to cash in with big-time contracts sooner rather than later. 💰👇https://t.co/qYkLGOHuIh — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 20, 2023

Anytime TD Scorer

Stefon Diggs : +105

: +105 Joe Mixon : +115

: +115 Ja’Marr Chase : +125

: +125 Josh Allen : +140

: +140 Devin Singletary : +155

: +155 Gabriel Davis : +160

: +160 Tee Higgins : +195

: +195 Dawson Knox : +200

: +200 James Cook : +210

: +210 Isaiah McKenzie : +210

: +210 Hayden Hurst : +320

: +320 Tyler Boyd : +330

: +330 Samaje Perine : +390

: +390 Jamison Crowder : +490

: +490 Cole Beasley : +490

: +490 Khalil Shakir : +600

: +600 Bills defense : +650

: +650 Joe Burrow : +650

: +650 Nyheim Hines : +650

: +650 Bengals defense : +750

: +750 Trenton Irwin : +1000

: +1000 John Brown : +1000

: +1000 Tommy Sweeney : +1100

: +1100 Quintin Morris : +1100

: +1100 Devin Asiasi : +1200

: +1200 Mitchell Wilcox: +1200

To Score 2+ TDs

Stefon Diggs : +550

: +550 Joe Mixon : +650

: +650 Ja’Marr Chase : +750

: +750 Josh Allen : +800

: +800 Gabriel Davis : +900

: +900 Devin Singletary : +900

: +900 Tee Higgins : +1100

: +1100 Isaiah McKenzie : +1300

: +1300 Dawson Knox : +1300

: +1300 James Cook: +1300

Top Bengals-Bills Over/Unders

Joe Burrow O/U 276.5 passing yards : -114

: -114 Josh Allen O/U 272.5 passing yards : -114

: -114 Joe Mixon O/U 48.5 rushing yards : -114

: -114 James Cook O/U 41.5 rushing yards : -114

: -114 Devin Singletary O/U 39.5 rushing yards : -114

: -114 Josh Allen O/U 47.5 rushing yards : -114

: -114 Joe Burrow OVER (-122) / UNDER (108) 11.5 rushing yards

(-122) (108) Ja’Marr Chase O/U 83.5 receiving yards : -114

: -114 Stefon Diggs O/U 80.5 receiving yards : -114

: -114 Tee Higgins O/U 66.5 receiving yards : -114

: -114 Gabriel Davis O/U 56.5 receiving yards : -114

: -114 Tyler Boyd O/U 38.5 receiving yards : -114

: -114 Dawson Knox O/U 35.5 receiving yards: -114

Top CIN vs. BUF Player Prop Parlays

Greg Rousseau to Record a Sack AND Bills to Win : +175

: +175 Gabriel Davis 40+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +280

: +280 Ed Oliver to Record a Sack AND Bills to Win : +330

: +330 Devin Singletary 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half : +370

: +370 James Cook 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half : +370

: +370 Joe Burrow & Josh Allen to combine for 550+ passing yards AND combine for 5+ passing TDs : +380

: +380 Tyler Boyd 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +400

: +400 Josh Allen 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half : +440

: +440 Sam Hubbard to Record a Sack AND Bengals to Win : +500

: +500 Joe Mixon 30+ Rushing Yards in Each Half : +500

: +500 Dawson Knox 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +550

: +550 Tee Higgins 40+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +550

: +550 Trey Hendrickson to Record a Sack & Cincinnati Bengals to Win : +600

: +600 Stefon Diggs 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +650

: +650 Ja’Marr Chase 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +700

: +700 Both Teams to Score in Each Quarter: +800

Read More: