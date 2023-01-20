Get set for a Sunday Divisional Round matinee with the latest Bills vs. Bengals odds and finest props from our friends at FanDuel.
Fewer than three full weeks ago, the Bills visited the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 17 of the NFL regular season. What happened was one of the scariest things you could ever see on a football field. Fortunately, just about every last thing that’s occurred since Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf at Paycor Stadium has been of the stand-up-and-cheer variety.
And if that particular aura has you convinced that the Orchard Park boys are a team of destiny, well, you wouldn’t be the only one.
So, heading into this NFC postseason showdown, what’s the good word for those interested in placing a safe and legal wager on the proceedings? Let’s check out all the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Divisional Round
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 20 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-108) / Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-112)
- Moneyline: Bengals (+198) / Buffalo Bills (-240)
- Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-106) / UNDER 49.5 (-114)
Bengals vs. Bills Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Stefon Diggs: +700
- Joe Mixon: +900
- Josh Allen: +950
- Devin Singletary: +1000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +1000
- Gabriel Davis: +1000
- Dawson Knox: +1200
- Isaiah McKenzie: +1300
- Tee Higgins: +1300
- James Cook: +1300
- Tyler Boyd: +1800
- Hayden Hurst: +1900
- Samaje Perine: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
- Stefon Diggs: +105
- Joe Mixon: +115
- Ja’Marr Chase: +125
- Josh Allen: +140
- Devin Singletary: +155
- Gabriel Davis: +160
- Tee Higgins: +195
- Dawson Knox: +200
- James Cook: +210
- Isaiah McKenzie: +210
- Hayden Hurst: +320
- Tyler Boyd: +330
- Samaje Perine: +390
- Jamison Crowder: +490
- Cole Beasley: +490
- Khalil Shakir: +600
- Bills defense: +650
- Joe Burrow: +650
- Nyheim Hines: +650
- Bengals defense: +750
- Trenton Irwin: +1000
- John Brown: +1000
- Tommy Sweeney: +1100
- Quintin Morris: +1100
- Devin Asiasi: +1200
- Mitchell Wilcox: +1200
To Score 2+ TDs
- Stefon Diggs: +550
- Joe Mixon: +650
- Ja’Marr Chase: +750
- Josh Allen: +800
- Gabriel Davis: +900
- Devin Singletary: +900
- Tee Higgins: +1100
- Isaiah McKenzie: +1300
- Dawson Knox: +1300
- James Cook: +1300
Top Bengals-Bills Over/Unders
- Joe Burrow O/U 276.5 passing yards: -114
- Josh Allen O/U 272.5 passing yards: -114
- Joe Mixon O/U 48.5 rushing yards: -114
- James Cook O/U 41.5 rushing yards: -114
- Devin Singletary O/U 39.5 rushing yards: -114
- Josh Allen O/U 47.5 rushing yards: -114
- Joe Burrow OVER (-122) / UNDER (108) 11.5 rushing yards
- Ja’Marr Chase O/U 83.5 receiving yards: -114
- Stefon Diggs O/U 80.5 receiving yards: -114
- Tee Higgins O/U 66.5 receiving yards: -114
- Gabriel Davis O/U 56.5 receiving yards: -114
- Tyler Boyd O/U 38.5 receiving yards: -114
- Dawson Knox O/U 35.5 receiving yards: -114
Top CIN vs. BUF Player Prop Parlays
- Greg Rousseau to Record a Sack AND Bills to Win: +175
- Gabriel Davis 40+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +280
- Ed Oliver to Record a Sack AND Bills to Win: +330
- Devin Singletary 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +370
- James Cook 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +370
- Joe Burrow & Josh Allen to combine for 550+ passing yards AND combine for 5+ passing TDs: +380
- Tyler Boyd 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +400
- Josh Allen 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +440
- Sam Hubbard to Record a Sack AND Bengals to Win: +500
- Joe Mixon 30+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +500
- Dawson Knox 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +550
- Tee Higgins 40+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +550
- Trey Hendrickson to Record a Sack & Cincinnati Bengals to Win: +600
- Stefon Diggs 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +650
- Ja’Marr Chase 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +700
- Both Teams to Score in Each Quarter: +800
