Contracts & Salaries January 14, 2023
Baltimore Ravens Free Agents 2023

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among the biggest names in NFL free agency this offseason. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)
The Baltimore Ravens’ offseason priority list starts with Lamar Jackson. But what comes after that? Boardroom looks at the Ravens free agents in 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride for the Baltimore Ravens, and their upcoming offseason can change the entire trajectory of where this team is headed in the coming years.

A dark cloud was cast over Baltimore from day one this year when QB Lamar Jackson turned down a reported $250 million contract. Jackson, who wants a fully guaranteed deal, will not play in the postseason (knee), but his future looms large over the franchise.

After Week 18, Baltimore actually made the first move of the 2023 offseason, even though it hasn’t started for them yet, when they signed Roquan Smith to a $100 million deal — the highest for an LB in NFL history.

That brings us to what the coming months look like for Baltimore. Jackson is the best player on the open market this offseason and will be prioritized as such — if not in Baltimore, then somewhere else.

Click here to check out Boardroom’s curated list of the most intriguing 2023 free agents around the NFL.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. QB Lamar Jackson

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $9,471,648
  • 2022 salary: $23,016,000

2. CB Marcus Peters

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $42,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $10,000,000

3. DE Justin Houston

  • Age: 34
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

4. CB Kyle Fuller

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,500,000

5. RT Ja’Wuan James

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,575,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,500,000

6. WR Sammy Watkins

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $933,333
  • 2022 salary: $933,333

7. DE Jason Pierre-Paul

  • Age: 34
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,350,000 
  • 2022 salary: $1,000,000

8. DE Brent Urban

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

9. DE Steven Means

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000 
  • 2022 salary: $640,000

10. TE Josh Oliver

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,250,844
  • 2022 salary: $1,074,660

11. RB Kenyan Drake

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

12. WR Demarcus Robinson

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

13. OLB Vince Biegel

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000 

14. CB Kevon Seymour

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $804,165

15. LB Germaine Pratt

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,083,539
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. RB Justice Hill

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,261,656
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

17. G Ben Powers

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 year, $3,217,532
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

Restricted free agents

18. C Trystan Colon-Castillo

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,261,656
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

19. LB Kristian Welch

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

20. S Geno Stone

  • Age: 23
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

21. QB Tyler Huntley

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

22. LB Del’Shawn Phillips

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

Exclusive restricted free agents

23. LS Nick Moore

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $825,000
  • 2022 salary: $825,000

2022 Ravens Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $180,013,864
Dead cap money: $5,560,710
Total salary cap usage: $185,574,574
Salary cap space: $40,821,209

