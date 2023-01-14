Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among the biggest names in NFL free agency this offseason. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

The Baltimore Ravens’ offseason priority list starts with Lamar Jackson. But what comes after that? Boardroom looks at the Ravens free agents in 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride for the Baltimore Ravens, and their upcoming offseason can change the entire trajectory of where this team is headed in the coming years.

A dark cloud was cast over Baltimore from day one this year when QB Lamar Jackson turned down a reported $250 million contract. Jackson, who wants a fully guaranteed deal, will not play in the postseason (knee), but his future looms large over the franchise.

After Week 18, Baltimore actually made the first move of the 2023 offseason, even though it hasn’t started for them yet, when they signed Roquan Smith to a $100 million deal — the highest for an LB in NFL history.

That brings us to what the coming months look like for Baltimore. Jackson is the best player on the open market this offseason and will be prioritized as such — if not in Baltimore, then somewhere else.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $9,471,648

: 4 years, $9,471,648 2022 salary: $23,016,000

2. CB Marcus Peters

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 3 years, $42,000,000

: 3 years, $42,000,000 2022 salary: $10,000,000

3. DE Justin Houston

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,500,000

: 1 year, $3,500,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

4. CB Kyle Fuller

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,500,000

: 1 year, $2,500,000 2022 salary: $2,500,000

5. RT Ja’Wuan James

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 2 years, $4,575,000

: 2 years, $4,575,000 2022 salary: $2,500,000

6. WR Sammy Watkins

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $933,333

: 1 year, $933,333 2022 salary: $933,333

7. DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,350,000

: 1 year, $1,350,000 2022 salary: $1,000,000

8. DE Brent Urban

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

9. DE Steven Means

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $640,000

10. TE Josh Oliver

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $4,250,844

: 4 years, $4,250,844 2022 salary: $1,074,660

11. RB Kenyan Drake

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

12. WR Demarcus Robinson

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

13. OLB Vince Biegel

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

14. CB Kevon Seymour

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $804,165

15. LB Germaine Pratt

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $4,083,539

: 4 years, $4,083,539 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. RB Justice Hill

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,261,656

: 4 years, $3,261,656 2022 salary: $895,000

17. G Ben Powers

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 year, $3,217,532

: 4 year, $3,217,532 2022 salary: $2,540,000

Restricted free agents

18. C Trystan Colon-Castillo

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,261,656

: 4 years, $3,261,656 2022 salary: $895,000

19. LB Kristian Welch

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

20. S Geno Stone

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

21. QB Tyler Huntley

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

22. LB Del’Shawn Phillips

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Exclusive restricted free agents

23. LS Nick Moore

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $825,000

: 1 year, $825,000 2022 salary: $825,000

2022 Ravens Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $180,013,864

Dead cap money: $5,560,710

Total salary cap usage: $185,574,574

Salary cap space: $40,821,209

