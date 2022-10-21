Balenciaga Formally Severs Ties With Kanye West

Parent company Kerring said that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

The Balenciaga-Kanye West union is no more. On Friday, the luxury fashion house confirmed they are divorcing from the controversial artist, who officially goes by Ye.

Furthermore, Balenciaga said it had removed a section on its website allotted to the three Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collabs, which dropped earlier this year. Ye opened the brand’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, but his recent behavior has contributed to a number of companies questioning their ongoing relationship with the “Power” rapper.

During his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show earlier this month, Ye wore a black long-sleeved tee with “White Lives Matter” written on the back. On Oct. 8, the producer fired off a number of antisemitic tweets threatening violence against the Jewish community. The tweet was quickly taken down and replaced by a message from the company saying, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” Twitter also locked his account.

Ye made even more tasteless comments during an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs released last week, where he falsely asserted that George Floyd wasn’t murdered in May 2020, but killed by fentanyl and doubled down on even more antisemitic remarks. Drink Champs issued an apology to Floyd’s family and confirmed they’ve removed the episode from all platforms. George Floyd’s family filed a $250 million defamation suit against the rapper.

In September, Ye announced his intention to terminate his 10-year partnership with Gap after two years. The Grammy winner’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap seeking to end the union between the apparel brand and his company Yeezy.

On Oct. 6, Adidas revealed they were officially reviewing its long-term relationship with Ye. The manufacturer behind his billion-dollar sneaker line, public criticism by Ye, including calling outgoing Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted “dead” in a now-deleted Instagram post, led to the decision.

