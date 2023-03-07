Fans will be able to own the digital edition of the 2022 James Cameron sci-fi smash starting March 28.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the third highest-grossing film of all time, will officially hit digital shelves on March 28. Platforms on which viewers can purchase the 2022 blockbuster include Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere.

Release dates for the Blu-Ray edition of the film and an Avatar streaming arrival on Disney+ have not yet been revealed.

As Variety notes, the release will include three hours of bonus features that will showcase more of the planet Pandora’s seas, the Metkayina reef, and more. The extra content will also highlight performance capture technology, the intricacies of in-universe Na’vi culture, the franchise’s innovative approach to sound design, and the Wētā FX visual effects team.

Even though Avatar: The Way of Water was released in the middle of December, it was still able to become the highest-grossing film of 2022, making James Cameron the only director to helm three different films that have surpassed the $2 billion mark at the box office following Titanic and the original Avatar. Currently, Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.28 billion to date) is a little over $500 million behind Avengers: Endgame on the all-time list ($2.79 billion).

Three sequels to Avatar: Way of Water, which is nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, are slated to hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028.