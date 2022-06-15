Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

Get ready for another showdown for Lord Stanley’s Cup with the latest Avalanche vs. Lightning odds and predictions via FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals are set, pitting the Colorado Avalanche against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the NHL crown. The Avs won the regular-season series 2-0, but both games were decided by one goal, meaning this championship bout could end up going the distance as these accomplished franchises look to add another ring.

Let’s get set for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals with the full series schedule and the latest odds and our Avalanche vs. Lightning prediction with an assist from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

Below is the full official schedule for the Avalanche vs Lightning Stanley Cup Finals series. All games will air on ABC and ESPN+.

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15: Lightning @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Saturday, June 18: Lightning @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Monday, June 20: Avalanche @ Lightning (9 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche @ Lightning (9 p.m. ET)

Game 5: Friday, June 24: Lightning @ Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; if necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, June 26: Avalanche @ Lightning (9 p.m. ET; if necessary)

Game 7: Tuesday, June 28: Lightning @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; if necessary)

Lightning vs. Avalanche Odds

Stanley Cup Finals odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have the Avalanche as –180 favorites to win the series, while the Lightning are +155 underdogs.

The odds see a seven-game series (+200) as the most likely outcome between these two talented teams.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Prediction

There have been several times when fans often predict the league’s two most talented teams to make the Stanley Cup Finals, only for one or both squads to fall short. That isn’t the case this year, as the Avalanche vs. Lightning series is certainly one for the ages.

The Avalanche have looked nearly unstoppable in the postseason, riding a 12-2 record all the way to the NHL’s biggest stage. They’re as deep of a team as can be, highlighted by five players playing at a point-per-game pace, including defenseman Cale Makar, who paces his teammates with 22 points.

On the other hand, the Lightning are the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions for a reason. They’ve done a tremendous job at keeping their core together and remain one of the toughest teams to beat, especially in close games.

I could easily see this series going seven games, and while the Avalanche are an amazing team, nobody steps up with a championship on the line like the Lightning. With a rare chance to etch their names in the history books, look for Tampa Bay to keep the foot on the gas pedal.

2022 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREDICTION:

Lightning win the series (+155)

— Devon Platana