What is the ATP Challenger Tour?

Altug Celikbilek after the ATP Challenger Tour finals of the Open Ciudad de Pozoblanco in Cordoba, Spain on July 25. (Irina Rodriguez Seria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It’s the launchpad of men’s professional tennis and it’s serving up more events than ever, not to mention a record amount of prize money. Let’s take a deeper look at what’s going on with the ATP Challenger Tour.

More events. More prize money. More opportunity. Welcome to the new ATP Challenger Tour.

Considered the foremost minor leagues of men’s professional tennis, the Challenger Tour is teeming with potential, and this year, it’s primed for some truly game-changing enhancements. But before we dip into all of the exciting upgrades to the 2023 season of the ATP Challenger Tour, let’s first have a look at the story behind this pipeline for the rising stars of the men’s pro game.

The ATP Challenger Tour Explained

The Challenger Tour is a professional circuit that essentially serves as a feeder system for the proper ATP Tour. Launched in 1978 with 18 events in a limited number of locations, today’s tour has grown to more than 180 events in 40 different countries. Events are categorized, in descending order of prestige, as Challenger 125, Challenger 110, Challenger 75, and Challenger 50. This year will also include three elite “Challenger 175” events.

It’s a true stepping stone — a place where some of tennis’ top earners like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and the now-retired Roger Federer have spent time honing their craft before making the leap to the big leagues.

And just like it was then, today’s tour is loaded with top-notch tennis from players with something to prove. Take 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz as an example. The 2022 US Open Champion made his Challenger Tour debut at 15 years old, winning his first title on the circuit at 17. The young Spaniard went on to win four Challenger titles before making the leap to the ATP Tour.

Notable names currently on the tour to keep an eye out for include Constant Lestienne of France (40-17, 3 titles), Pedro Cachin of Argentina (38-10, 4 titles), and Quentin Halys of France (34-9, 2 titles).

What’s in Store for the ATP Challenger Tour

The upcoming 2023 installment of the ATP Challenger Tour is set to deliver a record number of events, multi-million dollar increases in prize money, and an optimized calendar.

The reforms come as a result of an in-depth review and strategy development, conducted by ATP’s new senior Challenger Tour team over the past eight months. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi called the upgrades “a critical step forward for the entire ecosystem.”

“The new plan increases earnings potential for players and improves the balance of tournament categories, surfaces, and regions,” he said. “It also puts a renewed focus on raising tournament standards. This is also just the beginning. Our team is committed to delivering further enhancements in the coming months and years.”

Let’s have a look at a few of the key changes coming up in the year ahead.

Getting Semi-pro Tennis Players Paid

The ATP Challenger Tour is out to prove that fledgling tennis pros truly can pay the bills.

Among the many reforms coming in 2023 are:

Raising the total prize pool by 60% — a grand total of $21.1 million , which is a $7.9 million increase over 2022.

— a grand total of , which is a increase over 2022. Notable increases in the winner’s prize money share at Challenger 125 (upwards of $168,000 ), Challenger 100 ( $106,240 to $130,000 ), and Challenger 75 ( $53,120 to $80,000 ) tournaments.

), Challenger 100 ( ), and Challenger 75 ( ) tournaments. The three Challenger 175 events will offer $220,000 to the winner.

In addition, round-by-round prize money distributions will improve earnings in the earlier rounds of events. Organizers believe the enhancements will help “create a more sustainable player pathway for more players competing on the Challenger Tour.”

“The health of the ATP Challenger Tour is critical for the future of our sport, and our in-depth review revealed significant opportunities to strengthen this pathway,” said Richard Glover, the ATP Challenger Tour’s Vice President. “ Whilst we are taking a long-term approach to growing the Challenger Tour, these changes will provide an immediate boost from 2023 onwards. We look forward to executing these reforms next season and building on this progress in the near future. There is more to come, so watch this space.”

And naturally, more money means more competition.

A Better, More Balanced Tennis Calendar

The 2023 Challenger Tour is set to deliver an all-time record of 195 events, up from 183 in 2022 — creating many more opportunities for players.

Improvements to the calendar will also see it more closely align with the ATP Tour, and deliver a better balance of tournaments in terms of both surface types and regions.

In addition, increases in the number of Challenger 100 and 125 events are expected to enhance player flow and mobility, giving players more opportunities to ascend the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

Also up for some changes is the number of categories in events. In the upcoming year, the ATP phases out the previous Challenger 90 and 110 categories, leaving only four core event classes, plus the extra-special Challenger 175.

So, what do all of these upgrades mean for the future of men’s tennis?

In the big picture, it means more promising paydays and a much better chance for players who struggle to make a living from the sport to compete and evolve their games.

