Marking 20 years since their Invincibles season, the North London club pays homage to those who helped them make history.

Arsenal and Adidas have teamed up on a limited-edition travel collection celebrating some of the club‘s most pivotal legends. It’s all a nod to the French players that helped contribute to the club’s run in the 90s and early 2000s, culminating in the Invincibles season of 2003-04.

The capsule features hoodies, pants, parkas, and tees with the iconic Adidas tricolor design reflecting the colors of the French flag.

Welcome to la rue de l’Arsenal. Jeremie Aliadiere will show you around.



The adidas x Arsenal France Pack. Available now.



This year marks 20 since the start of the Gunners’ Invincibles season. That year, they went unbeaten in the Premier League en route to a championship.

“During that period in the late 1990s and early 2000s it was great to be part of the team,” said Jeremie Aliadiere, a member of Arsenal’s Invincibles season. “We had a lot of players from France, or French-speaking countries, and we were made to feel at home straight away by the other members of the squad. That togetherness we had back then is something I see in this current team, so it’s great to celebrate the period I played in at a time when it’s a really enjoyable time to be a Gooner. I think the range will be loved by supporters across the world.”

Now firmly atop the current Premier League table, Mikel Arteta’s men could see their first title in two decades. They just need to maintain their form for the second half of the campaign.

Available to shop at Arsenal Direct and Adidas, the men’s team will wear pieces for away matches, starting with their clash against Everton on Feb. 4.

