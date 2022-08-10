The crypto token attached to Bored Ape Yacht Club experienced a drop after tech entrepreneur Jeff Huang put his Bored Apes and Mutant Apes up for sale.

The ApeCoin crypto token’s price slipped a bit this week after one of Bored Ape Yacht Club’s biggest followers began liquidating his holdings within the project.

A Twitter user with the handle Degentraland called out Jeff Huang — better known as “Machi Big Brother” — for putting his Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFTs up for sale. In a set of since-deleted tweets, the NFT influencer expressed his disapproval of Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden’s idea to build out a BAYC-exclusive marketplace powered by ApeCoin.

Looks like @machibigbrother is dumping all his @yugalabs assets because he didn’t get his way. pic.twitter.com/vYp1DfNS4V — Degentraland (@Degentraland) August 10, 2022

Magic Eden shared its proposal for the new marketplace on Aug. 9, with plans to offer special perks to Bored Ape holders, including lower trading fees and bidding additional capabilities using both ApeCoin and Ethereum. The ApeCoin marketplace would operate on the crypto token’s official website and be powered by Magic Eden’s technology. As part of the proposal, Magic Eden even offered to build the marketplace for free.

Ultimately, any idea of this magnitude would have to be approved by the ApeCoin DAO, which grants all community members a chance to vote. This new marketplace could open up possibilities for ApeCoin-eccentric NFTs as well.

Naturally, the ApeCoin team asked its community to weigh in on the possibility of an exclusive NFT marketplace.

gm 👀 – ApeCoin fam, join the discussion and share your thoughts at Discourse: https://t.co/oVoxi5NPhc https://t.co/LZmLGORJxm — ApeCoin (@apecoin) August 9, 2022

At this point, Huang began expressing his displeasure and insisting that the ApeCoin DAO was corrupt. ApeCoin’s official accounts didn’t directly comment on the matter, but like much of the crypto world, happenings in the market can affect the coins.

Despite Huang’s influence, other enthusiasts have pushed back and stood up for both BAYC and ApeCoin.

Remember when @zachxbt called out @machibigbrother for embezzling money and running a bunch of sketchy/scam projects with an alarming list of compelling evidence? I sure do!



"Owning a bunch of apes" is not an accurate gauge of credibility or moral compass. https://t.co/RFJTXHKxCQ — friesframe❄🖼❗ (@friesframe) August 10, 2022

If you planned on using ApeCoin on your next big Gucci purchase, no fear — the coin’s price is rebounding. ApeCoin is up 1.26% compared to yesterday and up nearly 50% compared to its pricetag a month ago.

ApeCoin, which has only been in circulation since mid-May, trading at $7.12 as of mid-day Wednesday, Aug. 10.