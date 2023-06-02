About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Music June 2, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

LSU Hooper Angel Reese’s Championship Tour Continues With Latto & Cardi B Music Video Cameo

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
The Year of the Angel continues with a notable appearance in the new visual for “Put it on Da Floor Again.”

Angel Reese can do no wrong in 2023. The LSU Tigers basketball star is a reigning national champion, a budding beauty influencer, and was anointed as the next big-time sports star to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Now, she’s added another tally to her column: Music video star.

In the just-dropped visual for Latto’s “Put it on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B, the 2023 NCAA Tournament‘s Most Outstanding Player makes an unmistakable cameo appearance.

It was already a whirlwind year for the Baltimore-area native and two-time All-American otherwise known as “Bayou Barbie,” and with an assist from two of the hottest rappers in the game, the breeze is whipping at yet another level. It’s customary for sports icons to get shout-outs in hip-hop verses, but it’s another thing entirely to get such treatment from a Hall of Famer like Cardi B while still attending classes.

Not a bad bit of work for the Bayou Barbie’s ascendant superstar less than one full month removed from turning 21.

Away from the court, Reese is already quite the moneymaker, securing lucrative name, image, and likeness deals with major brands like Amazon, Coach, McDonalds, and Bose. Crashing the gates of the rap game such as she is, expect the NIL train to scream down the tracks as she approaches her second season under Kim Mulkey in Baton Rouge, where she happens to share the floor with none other than Flau’jae Johnson, a talented rapper in her own right.

But yeah, yeah, we know what you actually came for. No more filibustering — watch the full music video for “Put it on Da Floor Again” below:

The Year of the Angel rolls on.

Read More:

LSU TigersCardi BAngel Reesebasketballmusic videocollege sportsLattoWomen's SportsMusicHip-hop
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.