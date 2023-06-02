The Year of the Angel continues with a notable appearance in the new visual for “Put it on Da Floor Again.”

Angel Reese can do no wrong in 2023. The LSU Tigers basketball star is a reigning national champion, a budding beauty influencer, and was anointed as the next big-time sports star to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Now, she’s added another tally to her column: Music video star.

In the just-dropped visual for Latto’s “Put it on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B, the 2023 NCAA Tournament‘s Most Outstanding Player makes an unmistakable cameo appearance.

Between a national title, SI Swimsuit appearance and rap video cameo, 2023 is the year of Angel Reese. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/QlvZPYjUm6 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) June 2, 2023

It was already a whirlwind year for the Baltimore-area native and two-time All-American otherwise known as “Bayou Barbie,” and with an assist from two of the hottest rappers in the game, the breeze is whipping at yet another level. It’s customary for sports icons to get shout-outs in hip-hop verses, but it’s another thing entirely to get such treatment from a Hall of Famer like Cardi B while still attending classes.

Not a bad bit of work for the Bayou Barbie’s ascendant superstar less than one full month removed from turning 21.

I BEEN BALLIN SO HARD I COULDA WENT TO LSU- CARDIIIIIIII🤭 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 2, 2023

Away from the court, Reese is already quite the moneymaker, securing lucrative name, image, and likeness deals with major brands like Amazon, Coach, McDonalds, and Bose. Crashing the gates of the rap game such as she is, expect the NIL train to scream down the tracks as she approaches her second season under Kim Mulkey in Baton Rouge, where she happens to share the floor with none other than Flau’jae Johnson, a talented rapper in her own right.

But yeah, yeah, we know what you actually came for. No more filibustering — watch the full music video for “Put it on Da Floor Again” below:

The Year of the Angel rolls on.