Among other things, this union allows Iverson to further “galvanize his personal brand” at the global level.

Basketball legend Allen Iverson and Authentic Brands Group are officially joining forces to develop moments in entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnerships for the beloved athlete. Lauded as one of the best to play the game, this alliance will allow the former Sixer to venture into new endeavors in his post-retirement life, as reported by Deadline.

“Authentic and I share a commitment to being number one and accepting nothing less,” said The Answer in an official statement. “Our shared values and their relentless drive to disrupt the branding industry make Authentic the ideal partner to take my brand to the next level.”

Per Authentic Brands Group, also known as ABG, they will additionally leverage AI’s style influencer reputation as “a building block to expand his brand,” while also extending his reach to a more global audience.

“Allen is a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable basketball players of all time,” ABG president of entertainment Marc Rosen added. “A trailblazer both on and off the court, Allen paved the way for professional athletes today and we see significant opportunities to build on that success.”

Iverson rocked Reebok sneakers during his playing days, and is currently in year 26 of a lifetime deal with the sportswear company. ABG acquired Reebok from former parent company Adidas in a mostly cash deal worth roughly $2.5 billion USD in March 2022. Iverson already has a booming signature shoe with Reebok, but perhaps this partnership allows for expansion projects, like apparel and other limited edition merch.

This isn’t the only recent and exciting revelation for Iverson. The Georgetown product was also selected to the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. Announced Monday, joining him in the honorees revealed by editor in chief Will Welch include Deion Sanders and Derek Jeter. All three will be recognized on Feb. 11 in Scottsdale, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

