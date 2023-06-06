The World Cup winner heads to Anfield on a surprisingly affordable move — check out the details behind Mac Allister’s transfer deal from Brighton.

In an impressive move set to reshape Liverpool‘s midfield, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister is coming to the hallowed grounds of Anfield. The reigning FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina has officially put pen to paper to join the Reds pending a medical examination with a transfer fee of £35 million ($43.62 million) and signing a deal that will last under 2028, Mac Allister’s imminent arrival signals Liverpool’s intent to fortify their midfield arsenal.

Over the past few weeks, reports suggested that Liverpool would have to pony up a sum in the neighborhood of $60 or $70 million to win the race for the player’s services. The deal faded into view when it was confirmed that Mac Allister’s Brighton contract included a release clause — a specific transfer fee threshold that could automatically trigger a deal — of just £35 million, well below his estimated market value.

And here we are.

Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. 🚨🔴 #LFC



Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission.



Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9Mtd8f6aKT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

With a new deal in place to keep the player at Anfield through summer 2028, Liverpool stand poised to unleash the boundless potential of their newest midfield gem.

Mac Allister’s unexpected rise to fame began with his Brighton debut in March 2020. Now, less than a year removed from his World Cup breakthrough in Qatar, the 24-year-old has become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer transfer window under the enthusiastic leadership of recently anointed sporting director Jörg Schmadtke. The move signals Liverpool’s desire to regain Premier League champion status and heralds a new era of youthful pace after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 2022-23 league table.

Let’s examine all the details surrounding Alexis Mac Allister and his move to Liverpool.

Mac Allister Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: June 6, 2023

Contract years: 5

Free agency: 2028

Reported transfer fee: £35,000,000 ($43,618,00)

Mac Allister’s estimated market value: £42,000,000 ($52,342,000) via Transfermarkt

Mac Allister Stats Per 90

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.33 98 Assists 0.07 43 Shot-Creating Actions 3.30 81 Key Passes 1.50 81 Blocks 1.82 93 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Alexis Mac Allister Fits in at Liverpool

None of the midfielders linked to the Reds in the current transfer window fit Jurgen Klopp’s system like a glove quite like Mac Allister; the Argentine dynamo offers a unique skill set that figures to deliver a jolt to the midfield. While his defensive abilities may not be his most outstanding quality, Mac Allister compensates with a well-rounded game fueled by a nonstop motor, dribbling skill, and exceptional passing ability. This makes him adept at shielding the backline and orchestrating build-up play, enabling him to slot comfortably into a double-pivot formation.

As Liverpool continues to tweak and redefine traditional positions under Klopp and experiment with deploying fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid midfield role, Mac Allister could be the perfect fit alongside him during possession phases. With stamina, strength, and a will to win, expect Liverpool to explore what a hybrid role could look like for the Argentine himself to help his chance-creation and work rate shine even brighter.

Mac Allister Transfer History

2023: Brighton (England – Premier League) to Liverpool (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $43,580,000

January 2019: AA Argentinos Juniors (Argentina – Argentine Primera División) to Brighton (England – Premier League)