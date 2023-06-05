About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs June 5, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Albert Pujols Named Special Assistant to MLB Commissioner

St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols looks on prior to game vs San Diego Padres at Petco Park. San Diego, CA (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
Albert Pujols will help MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on matters involving player relations, the Dominican Republic, and more.

Major League Baseball named Albert Pujols special assistant to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday. The future Hall of Famer will also serve as an MLB Network analyst.

The St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers legend will consult MLB on a wide range of topics, including player relations and issues regarding his native Dominican Republic. Pujols was a special guest analyst for Sunday morning’s nationally televised game on Peacock between the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates, and will likely do both game and studio work for MLBN.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of my career,” Pujols said. “Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to join the MLB Network family. I’ve been a huge fan since the very beginning and can’t wait to get started.”

The 43-year-old slugger won three NL MVP awards and earned 11 MLB All-Star game nods. He is fourth in MLB history with 703 career home runs and ninth with 3,384 career hits. Pujols made nearly $340 million in salary over his 22 seasons and joins other generational players working for MLB in some capacity, including senior advisor Ken Griffey Jr., senior advisor on youth programs Cal Ripken Jr., and special assistant CC Sabathia.

“Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well,” Manfred said. “He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities. We are excited for Albert to join other former players who are doing important work for our sport, and we will welcome his perspective across our efforts.”

Pujols will debut on MLB Network Tuesday morning on High Heat, then appear Wednesday on MLB Tonight. He will also contribute to the network’s coverage of this month’s London series between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.

