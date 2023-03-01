About Boardroom

Fashion March 1, 2023
Adidas Reimagines Classic Jerseys with Football Icon Collection

With the new set of kits, Adidas is turning back the clock with its classic jerseys while maintaining a modern feel.

Think of the best goal your favorite soccer player from the 1990s era ever scored. Whether it was a stoppage-time winner or a screamer from outside the penalty box, they likely looked even better celebrating when it was coupled with a clean fit.

Back then, uniform ensembles were works of art. Remember those flashy oversized numbers? Well, Adidas is bringing back the nostalgia the classic jerseys carry with its new icon collection, available to shop right away.

Merging retro designs with modern streetwear, participating clubs that received a throwback makeover include Ajax, Arsenal, FC Bayern, Juventus, Manchester United, Real Madrid, select national sides, and more.

Jerseys feature that older-school oversized silhouette and shiny finish, but the capsule takes on alternate colorways not commonly associated with the club. For example, Manchester United’s kit boasts erratic black and blue line detailing. However, the fiery red, black, and white hues remain prominent on a pullover and woven pants. Real Madrid’s iteration features an all-white detail, eerily familiar to club legend Luis Figo’s No. 7 jersey.

The line is complete with a fresh Celtic kit that plays homage to the Three Stripes’ Equipment era. It dreams up what the Scottish club may have worn during the early 1990s, complete with the club crest and diagonal black and white stripes against a green background. Another standout jersey is Bayern’s, complete with bold colors reminiscent of the away shirts players rocked during the mid-1990s.

The Adidas Football Icons collection is available to shop at adidas.com.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.