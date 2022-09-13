WNBA Finals Game 2: Aces vs. Sun Odds & Prop Bets

Get ready for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals series between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun with betting odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Las Vegas Aces are riding high following a narrow three-point victory keyed by league MVP A’ja Wilson that brought them one step closer to their first-ever WNBA title. In front of their home fans at Michelob Ultra Arena once again tonight for Game 2, they can put themselves on the doorstep of history in this best-of-five series.
Standing opposite them are the Connecticut Sun and last year’s MVP, Jonquel Jones, who held a four-point advantage at the half only to watch the home team storm back with a big third quarter.
So, who’s walking away with a famous W tonight in the W?
Let’s talk odds, picks, and predictions for Aces vs. Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with the latest figures from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sun vs. Aces Odds to Win WNBA Finals Game 2
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
Connecticut Sun: +172
Las Vegas Aces: -215
Point Spread
Connecticut Sun: +4.5 (-104)
Las Vegas Aces: -4.5 (-118)
Over/Under
OVER 163.5: -106
UNDER 163.5: -114
Game 2 Aces vs. Sun Prop Bets
To Score First Basket
A’ja Wilson: +500
Chelsea Gray: +600
Jonquel Jones: +600
Alyssa Thomas: +700
DeWanna Bonner: +700
Kelsey Plum: +700
Courtney Williams: +750
Jackie Young: +850
To Score 25+ Points
A’ja Wilson: +104
Chelsea Gray: +220
Kelsey Plum: +240
Jonquel Jones: +660
DeWanna Bonner: +660
Player Rebounds Over/Unders
A’ja Wilson: OVER 10.5 (-113) / UNDER 10.5 (-133)
Alyssa Thomas: OVER 10.5 (+102) / UNDER 10.5 (-132)
Jonquel Jones: OVER 8.5 (-113) / UNDER 8.5 (-113)
Player Assists Over/Unders
Chelsea Gray: OVER 6.5 (+114) / UNDER 6.5 (-146)
Kelsey Plum: OVER 3.5 (-125) / UNDER 3.5 (-102)
Alyssa Thomas: OVER 6.5 (+102) / UNDER 6.5 (-130)