WNBA Finals Game 2: Aces vs. Sun Odds & Prop Bets

Get ready for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals series between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun with betting odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Las Vegas Aces are riding high following a narrow three-point victory keyed by league MVP A’ja Wilson that brought them one step closer to their first-ever WNBA title. In front of their home fans at Michelob Ultra Arena once again tonight for Game 2, they can put themselves on the doorstep of history in this best-of-five series.

Standing opposite them are the Connecticut Sun and last year’s MVP, Jonquel Jones, who held a four-point advantage at the half only to watch the home team storm back with a big third quarter.

So, who’s walking away with a famous W tonight in the W?

Let’s talk odds, picks, and predictions for Aces vs. Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with the latest figures from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sun vs. Aces Odds to Win WNBA Finals Game 2

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Connecticut Sun: +172

Las Vegas Aces: -215

Point Spread

Connecticut Sun: +4.5 (-104)

Las Vegas Aces: -4.5 (-118)

Over/Under

OVER 163.5: -106

UNDER 163.5: -114

Game 2 Aces vs. Sun Prop Bets

To Score First Basket

A’ja Wilson: +500

Chelsea Gray: +600

Jonquel Jones: +600

Alyssa Thomas: +700

DeWanna Bonner: +700

Kelsey Plum: +700

Courtney Williams: +750

Jackie Young: +850

To Score 25+ Points

A’ja Wilson: +104

Chelsea Gray: +220

Kelsey Plum: +240

Jonquel Jones: +660

DeWanna Bonner: +660

Player Rebounds Over/Unders

A’ja Wilson: OVER 10.5 (-113) / UNDER 10.5 (-133)

Alyssa Thomas: OVER 10.5 (+102) / UNDER 10.5 (-132)

Jonquel Jones: OVER 8.5 (-113) / UNDER 8.5 (-113)

Player Assists Over/Unders

Chelsea Gray: OVER 6.5 (+114) / UNDER 6.5 (-146)

Kelsey Plum: OVER 3.5 (-125) / UNDER 3.5 (-102)

Alyssa Thomas: OVER 6.5 (+102) / UNDER 6.5 (-130)