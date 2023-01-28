About Boardroom

Sports January 28, 2023
Shlomo Sprung

49ers vs. Eagles Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: A.J. Brown #11, DeVonta Smith #6, and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles react against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Last Updated: January 29, 2023
Get ready for the kickoff of the NFC Championship between the 49ers and the Eagles Bills vs. Bengals odds and finest props from our friends at FanDuel.

The first spot in Super Bowl LVII is up for grabs as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. For the 2nd straight year, the Niners ended Dallas’ season in the playoffs in a one-possession victory and earned their 3rd NFL semifinal berth in four years. San Francisco’s top defense will have a tall task against a historically strong Philadelphia offense.

After earning a first-round bye, the Eagles crushed the Giants in the divisional round, establishing an early big lead and never looking back. Philly will look to make it to the Super Bowl for the third straight time when on a playoff bye, winning the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

Heading into this NFC title showdown, where might one want to put a little legal wager? Let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

49ers vs Eagles Odds: NFC Championship Game

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 28 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

  • Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-122) / San Francisco 49ers +2.5 (-100)
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-156) / San Francisco 49ers (+132)
  • Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-105) / UNDER 45.5 (-115)

49ers vs. Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

  • Christian McCaffrey: -125
  • Jalen Hurts: +130
  • Miles Sanders: +145
  • A.J. Brown: +170
  • Deebo Samuel: +180
  • George Kittle: +185
  • DeVonta Smith: +195
  • Dallas Goedert: +200
  • Brandon Aiyuk: +300
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +360
  • Elijah Mitchell: +390
  • Tevin Coleman: +390

To Score 2+ TDs

  • Christian McCaffrey: +440
  • Jalen Hurts: +650
  • A.J. Brown: +850
  • Miles Sanders: +900
  • Deebo Samuel: +1000
  • George Kittle: +1100
  • DeVonta Smith: +1100
  • Dallas Goedert: +1200
  • Brandon Aiyuk: +2300
  • Elijah Mitchell: +3600
  • Tevin Coleman: +3600
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +4000

Top Niners-Eagles Over/Unders

  • Jalen Hurts passing yards: 247.5
  • Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+104), Under 1.5 (-132)
  • Jalen Hurts pass completions: 21.5
  • Brock Purdy passing yards: 218.5
  • Brock Purdy passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+118), Under 1.5 (-150)
  • Brock Purdy pass completions: Over 19.5 (-108), Under 19.5 (-122)
  • Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: 56.5
  • Miles Sanders rushing yards: 50.5
  • Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 46.5
  • Deebo Samuel rushing yards: 22.5
  • Kenneth Gainwell rushing yards: 11.5
  • A.J. Brown receiving yards: 71.5
  • DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 66.5
  • Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 50.5
  • George Kittle receiving yards: 46.5
  • Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 46.5
  • Christian McCaffrey receiving yards: 32.5
  • Jajuan Jennings receiving yards: Over 21.5 (-105), Under 21.5 (-115)
  • Quez Watkins receiving yards: Over 14.5 (-110, Under 14.5 (-120)
  • Kenneth Gainwell receiving yards: 9.5
  • Miles Sanders receiving yards: Over 5.5 (-106), Under 5.5 (-120)
  • Kyle Juszczyk receiving yards: Over 5.5 (-106), Under 5.5 (-120)

Top 49ers vs. Eagles Game Prop Parlays

  • Philadelphia -2.5 AND OVER 45.5: +230
  • Philadelphia -2.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +260
  • San Francisco +2.5 AND OVER 45.5: +270
  • San Francisco +2.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +290

