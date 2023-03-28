Find out who’s joining the Yankees, Dodgers, and defending champion Astros in the race for World Series glory with the latest 2023 MLB futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

On Nov. 5, 2022, the Houston Astros handed Dusty Baker his first World Series title as a manager in dispatching the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in six games. No matter your potential misgivings with this particular organization, that made it two championships and four AL pennants since 2017 (and another huge betting payday for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale).

But none of that matters now, because MLB Opening Day 2023 is nearly upon us.

The ‘Stros are once again expected to be in the mix in the race for glory this time around, but you can expect reloaded juggernauts and punchy upstarts alike to be nipping at their heels into the summer and straight on until the leaves begin to change.

That means it’s time to place some safe, legal MLB futures bets — but who out there is boasting the tastiest value of all?

Check out the latest 2023 World Series odds, as well as those for the AL and NL pennants, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

World Series Odds 2023

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of 2023 MLB Opening Day.

To win the 2023 World Series championship

Houston Astros : +600

: +600 Atlanta Braves : +750

: +750 Los Angeles Dodgers : +750

: +750 New York Yankees : +850

: +850 New York Mets : +900

: +900 San Diego Padres : +1000

: +1000 Toronto Blue Jays : +1200

: +1200 Philadelphia Phillies : +1500

: +1500 Tampa Bay Rays : +2000

: +2000 Seattle Mariners : +2000

: +2000 St. Louis Cardinals: +2000

To win the AL pennant

Houston Astros : +280

: +280 New York Yankees : +370

: +370 Toronto Blue Jays : +600

: +600 Tampa Bay Rays : +900

: +900 Seattle Mariners : +1000

: +1000 Cleveland Guardians +1200

+1200 Minnesota Twins : +1600

: +1600 Chicago White Sox : +1600

: +1600 Los Angeles Angels : +1800

: +1800 Texas Rangers : +2500

: +2500 Boston Red Sox : +3000

: +3000 Baltimore Orioles : +4000

: +4000 Kansas City Royals : +10000

: +10000 Detroit Tigers : +10000

: +10000 Oakland Athletics: +30000

To win the NL pennant