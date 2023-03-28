About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting March 28, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 World Series Futures Odds: Who’s Got Next Among Baseball’s Best?

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Find out who’s joining the Yankees, Dodgers, and defending champion Astros in the race for World Series glory with the latest 2023 MLB futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

On Nov. 5, 2022, the Houston Astros handed Dusty Baker his first World Series title as a manager in dispatching the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in six games. No matter your potential misgivings with this particular organization, that made it two championships and four AL pennants since 2017 (and another huge betting payday for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale).

But none of that matters now, because MLB Opening Day 2023 is nearly upon us.

The ‘Stros are once again expected to be in the mix in the race for glory this time around, but you can expect reloaded juggernauts and punchy upstarts alike to be nipping at their heels into the summer and straight on until the leaves begin to change.

That means it’s time to place some safe, legal MLB futures bets — but who out there is boasting the tastiest value of all?

Check out the latest 2023 World Series odds, as well as those for the AL and NL pennants, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

World Series Odds 2023

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of 2023 MLB Opening Day.

To win the 2023 World Series championship

  • Houston Astros: +600
  • Atlanta Braves: +750
  • Los Angeles Dodgers: +750
  • New York Yankees: +850
  • New York Mets: +900
  • San Diego Padres: +1000
  • Toronto Blue Jays: +1200
  • Philadelphia Phillies: +1500
  • Tampa Bay Rays: +2000
  • Seattle Mariners: +2000
  • St. Louis Cardinals: +2000

To win the AL pennant

  • Houston Astros: +280
  • New York Yankees: +370
  • Toronto Blue Jays: +600
  • Tampa Bay Rays: +900
  • Seattle Mariners: +1000
  • Cleveland Guardians+1200
  • Minnesota Twins: +1600
  • Chicago White Sox: +1600
  • Los Angeles Angels: +1800
  • Texas Rangers: +2500
  • Boston Red Sox: +3000
  • Baltimore Orioles: +4000
  • Kansas City Royals: +10000
  • Detroit Tigers: +10000
  • Oakland Athletics: +30000

To win the NL pennant

  • Atlanta Braves: +380
  • Los Angeles Dodgers: +380
  • San Diego Padres: +500
  • New York Mets: +500
  • Philadelphia Phillies: +750
  • St. Louis Cardinals: +1000
  • Milwaukee Brewers: +1500
  • San Francisco Giants: +2700
  • Chicago Cubs: +4000
  • Miami Marlins: +4000
  • Arizona Diamondbacks: +5000
  • Pittsburgh Pirates: +8000
  • Cincinnati Reds: +10000
  • Colorado Rockies: +10000
  • Washington Nationals: +20000

More MLB:

MLBMetsbaseballsports bettingFanDuelLos Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesAtlanta BravesHouston AstrosFanDuel Sportsbook
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.