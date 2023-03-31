Nike’s 2023 WNBA Rebel Edition Jerseys Revealed

The theme behind this year’s designs is “Trace the Lineage,” acknowledging important moments, muses, and movements in American history and the impact they’ve made on the game.

The WNBA doesn’t return until May, but we have a peek at what some teams will be wearing on game day. On Friday, Nike revealed this year’s Rebel Edition uniforms, as part of a multi-year design arc for this upcoming campaign. The five franchises first debuting the new threads are the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, and Washington Mystics.

Now in its third year, the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition collection gives teams and athletes an unapologetic platform to help grow basketball and its societal influence, while simultaneously empowering and igniting their communities. In addition to other projects, it pinpoints Nike’s continuous efforts to support the league as it’s evolved into a progressive leader in sports over the course of its 25+-year partnership.

Photos courtesy of Nike

All looks are distinctly unique to the city they represent. For the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu and free-agent additions Courtney Vandersloot and Breanna Stewart will all don teal and deep blue jerseys with “EQUALITY” written across the front, the “I” replaced with the team’s torch logo. The Fever went somewhat monochromatic with their iteration. Besides the vibrant team name inscribed in white block lettering, the phrase “Choose Me Basketball” and various years are written in bold red on top of a red background.

You’ll find bright tones on the Wings shirt, too. Fluorescent greens and royal blue across a modest black background shine in the bottom corner, team name lettering, and the collar. Upon close inspection of the Lynx jersey, you’ll notice various textures where the numbers lie and navy blue background, eerily similar to the coat of a wild lynx cat. Proving activism is a team effort, “Change Starts With Us” can be found in the lime green trim on both sides. To round out the styles, the team out of the nation’s capital boasts encouraging words like “Overcome,” “Struggle” and “Battle” in white splashed across a black base. Gold and white side trim add a touch of royalty.

Indiana Fever Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx Photos courtesy of Nike

The theme behind this year’s Rebel Edition uniforms was to “Trace the Lineage,” acknowledging important moments, muses, and movements in American history and the impact they’ve made on the game. Each jersey draws a distinct line between its team’s unique past to the future of women in sports, inspiring the next generation of athletes in the process.

The WNBA’s opening night schedule on May 19 begins with the Lynx hosting the Chicago Sky 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Sparks welcoming the Phoenix Mercury for a late-night showdown at 10 p.m. ET.