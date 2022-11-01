Week 9 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 9 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

2022 NFL Week 9 Predictions & Picks

Eagles vs. Texans (Nov. 3)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video features the only undefeated team in the league taking on the only team in the league that hasn’t won a home game.

Something’s gotta give on both fronts… right?

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 9 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Eagles: 78.2% to win

Texans: 21.6% to win

Oddsmakers are giving the Eagles a clear edge ahead of this Week 9 contest. ESPN’s FPI is also favoring Philly and I find myself in the same boat. Head coach Nick Sirianni has his team firing on all cylinders right now, ranking as a top-five scoring offense and a top-five scoring defense. Asking a second-year quarterback in Davis Mills to keep up with that is unrealistic.

Texans vs. Eagles prediction: Take Eagles -9.5 (-110).

Bills vs. Jets (Nov. 6)

The Bills are trendy Super Bowl favorites. The Jets are a surprising 5-3 — but did you know they have yet to play either of their scheduled dates against Buffalo this season? This one could be nasty business in East Rutherford.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Bills: 78.9% to win

Jets: 20.9% to win

Oddsmakers are giving the Bills the edge in this contest. ESPN’s FPI also favors Buffalo, and I’m in agreement. The Jets’ underwhelming offense suffered a huge blow in Week 7 by losing stud running back Breece Hall. That’ll put extra pressure on Zach Wilson, who’s already struggled through the air and now faces a Bills defense that ranks No. 1 in defensive DVOA. Buffalo should overwhelm Wilson and get a road win with ease.

Jets vs. Bills Prediction: Bet Bills -10.5 (-110).

An Eagles-Bills Super Bowl is the most likely outcome, per PFF’s Power Rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/CPwMQsID2o — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2022

Colts vs. Patriots (Nov. 6)

The Colts have been a strange trip this year. Matt Ryan hurt his shoulder and might never play another down for the team again (or for anyone?). They can’t make much of anything happen offensively — and yet the Patriots have the same number of losses, albeit in a far tougher division.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Colts: 22.6% to win

Patriots: 77.2% to win

Oddsmakers are giving New England the edge in this contest. ESPN’s FPI also favors the Patriots, but I find myself leaning the other way. While both of these teams have question marks at the QB position, one has a clear upper hand at RB. Jonathan Taylor is capable of torching a New England defense that ranks outside the top 25 teams in rush defense DVOA rating.

Patriots vs. Colts Prediction: Take Colts +5.5 (-110).

Packers vs. Lions (Nov. 6)

The Detroit Lions are in bizarro world this year, ranking near the top of the league in every offensive category and near the bottom across the board when it comes to defense. That might be just what the doctor ordered for the Packers, who just can’t seem to get it together in the post-Davante Adams era.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Packers: 73.2% to win

Lions: 26.5% to win

Oddsmakers and ESPN’s FPI both don’t trust the Lions in this one. Injury concerns have dragged down this offense, and this defense has major weaknesses holding this team back from keeping games close. They’ve allowed the most yards and points per game in the league over the first eight weeks, so Green Bay’s struggling offense has a huge bounce-back opportunity here. I’ll take the Packers’ talent on both sides of the ball to lead them to a much-needed win.

Lions vs. Packers Prediction: Packers to win and cover -3.5 (-110).

Worst teams against the spread this season:



Buccaneers 2-6 ATS

Jaguars 2-6 ATS

Rams 2-5 ATS

Bears 3-5 ATS

Colts 3-5 ATS

Broncos 3-5 ATS

Saints 3-5 ATS

Panthers 3-5 ATS

Packers 3-5 ATS



These teams are a combined 24-47 (34%) ATS.❌ — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) November 1, 2022

Dolphins vs. Bears (Nov. 6)

The Dolphins are undefeated when Tua is fully available. And while their defense could use some work — only two AFC teams have allowed more points to date — the Bears are very much ready to pack it in after offloading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn at the trade deadline.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Dolphins: 60.5% to win

Bears: 39.1% to win

The Oddsmakers and ESPN are giving Miami the edge in this contest, and it’s not hard to see why considering this electric offense and star wide receivers. The Dolphins have torn up opposing defenses, averaging the third-most passing yards per game over the first eight weeks. Chicago’s at the other end, averaging the fewest passing yards per game. It’s hard to see the Bears’ run-first mentality keeping things close in this one.

Bears vs. Dolphins prediction: Bet Dolphins -3.5 (-110).

