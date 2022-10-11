Week 6 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

The Dallas Cowboys face off against the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 6 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season brought us the worst of what Thursday Night Football was capable of. Let us never speak of that touchdown-free Broncos-Colts contest again, and let us also rejoice that Week 6 is officially upon us.

In fact, here’s our first prediction just a bit early: More than zero touchdowns will be scored between now and approximately 11:30 p.m. ET next Monday night.

With that in mind, it’s fine time to get fully locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 6 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Cowboys–Eagles, Commanders–Bears, Chiefs–Bills, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 6 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 6 Predictions & Picks

Commanders vs. Bears (Oct. 13)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video pits two teams that, sadly enough, aren’t especially adept at scoring touchdowns. Are we looking at Stoppable Force vs. Movable Object, Part II?

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 6 NFL predictions:

There’s a reason this game is being tabbed as a pick ’em with the lowest point total on the Week 6 board. The offenses of Washington and Chicago have shown little reason to trust them in 2022. They both rank outside the top 20 teams in terms of points per game, yards per play and giveaways.

That’s why having the better defense is going to be the key to winning this game. The Commanders cannot keep their opponents out of the end zone, allowing 25.6 points per game (T-No. 26 in NFL). However, the Bears are playing “bend don’t break” defense and are only allowing 21.2 points per game (15th).

Bears vs. Commanders Prediction: Bears 20, Commanders 17

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Patriots vs. Browns (Oct. 16)

Sunday brings us two teams that both sport 2-3 records, but only one of them is in last place. That’s right — the Patriots have allowed fewer points than anyone in the AFC East, but are looking up at everyone despite a searing shutout victory over the Lions their last time out.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

Momentum is going in opposite directions when it comes to these two teams. New England flexed its defensive muscles in Week 5 and got the job done with third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the way. The players have to feel like there is a chance to turn the season around in the AFC East now.

The Browns suffered another gut punch, though; all three of Cleveland’s losses have come by three points or fewer. Returning home gives them an opportunity to bounce back, but I side with the Patriots here. Head coach Bill Belichick knows how to beat the Browns, posting an 8-1 record in nine meetings.

Browns vs. Patriots Prediction: Patriots 21, Browns 20

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Bills vs. Chiefs (Oct. 16)

Ah, yes, an AFC postseason rematch! When these two teams clashed in January, they gave us one of the most thrilling NFL contests in recent memory, with the Chiefs outlasting Buffalo in a 42-36 overtime slugfest. This time around, they might just be the two best teams in the conference all over again.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI):

Bills : 37.8% to win

: 37.8% to win Chiefs: 61.8% to win

I’m surprised to see the Chiefs so highly rated on ESPN’s FPI, as this game could really go either way. Buffalo has a much better defense than Kansas City and the Bills’ offense is arguably just as good as the Chiefs’, if not better. I think Buffalo has the superior team this year and will be extra motivated to avenge last year’s postseason loss.

Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction: Bet Bills ML (-106).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Cowboys vs. Eagles (Oct. 16)

The Philadelphia Eagles were the NFL’s only 4-0 team last week, and they’re your one and only 5-0 team this week. Jalen Hurts and Co. are no longer a hipster pick to make a deep run this year… and yet, they’re only one game ahead of both the Giants and Cowboys in the NFC East standings.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Cowboys : 36.9% to win

: 36.9% to win Eagles: 62.7% to win

The Eagles are expected to continue their strong start with another win, and it’s hard to pick against them. Cooper Rush has played well for the Cowboys in Prescott’s absence, but Jalen Hurts is performing at an MVP level this year. Philly’s offense has been firing on all cylinders and the defense has been exceptional as well, so it will be tough for Dallas to catch up if they fall behind on the road.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction: Bet Eagles -6.5 (-105).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Broncos vs. Chargers (Oct. 17)

Who are the Denver Broncos? Does anyone know? Under a brand-new ownership group, this team surely felt it needed to make a big offseason splash, and all their spending has led to precious little offense.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 6 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Broncos : 30.7% to win

: 30.7% to win Chargers: 68.9% to win

The Broncos still look out of sorts on offense, which explains why the Chargers are definitively favored here. Los Angeles survived a close call against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 but has still managed to go 3-2 despite dealing with some significant injuries. The Chargers are starting to get healthier and have home-field advantage here, so…

Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction: Bet Los Angeles -6.5 (-110).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: