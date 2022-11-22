Week 12 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 12 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season brought us a game-winning punt return touchdown at the death in Foxborough that doubled as the only TD scored in the entire game.

In other words, a slow week on the gridiron. Yawn.

With that in mind, it’s a fine time to get fully locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 12 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for a Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, and Patriots-Vikings Thanksgiving slate, plus tasty matchups like Rams-Chiefs, Packers-Eagles, and much more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 12 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 12 Predictions & Picks

Bills vs. Lions (Nov. 24)

Your Turkey Day opener features the team with the best scoring differential in the league (+107!) taking on a spirited Detroit Lions team that suddenly finds itself on a three-game win streak.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 12 NFL predictions:

Though the Lions have won three in a row, they haven’t exactly been beating Super Bowl contenders. Knocking off the Giants was solid, however, Detroit’s other two wins during this run came against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, who have a combined record of 7-15 this season.

The Bills have had some hiccups, but they’ve also scored 30-plus points in back-to-back weeks. While the Lions’ offense is capable of going toe-to-toe with most teams, their defense is still allowing a league-worst 28.2 PPG. That’s the type of matchup that Buffalo’s offensive weapons will abuse and exploit.

With the Bills poised to be Super Bowl contenders and the Lions having a lot to learn, I’m going with Buffalo on Thursday.

Lions vs. Bills prediction: Bills 35, Lions 23

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Giants vs. Cowboys (Nov. 24)

Show of hands if you had both the Cowboys and the Giants standing at 7-3 after 10 games. That bit of happenstance simply makes Thursday’s feast all the more intriguing.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

This matchup is the second between these NFC East rivals this season. The Cowboys already defeated the Giants, 23-16, back in Week 3 with Cooper Rush under center, giving the former their 10 victories in the last 11 meetings with their division rivals.

Being held to 18 or fewer points by teams like the Lions and Seattle Seahawks over their last three outings, I don’t believe that the Giants will get much going against the Cowboys. On top of having the NFL’s No. 1 defense, Dallas has recorded 16 takeaways in 2022 (No. 7) and is looking forward to taking on a New York team that’s coughed the ball up five times in its last three games.

With the Giants also having not won at AT&T Stadium since September 2016, going 0-5 straight up since then, I’m backing the Cowboys to feast this Thanksgiving.

Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction: Cowboys 35, Giants 20

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Super Bowl Futures Betting Update: Week 12 https://t.co/m92oL8P0dO — numberFire (@numberFire) November 22, 2022

Patriots vs. Vikings (Nov. 24)

Did you save room for dessert? The Patriots are absolutely buzzing after stunning the Jets in the dying moments Sunday, and they can keep the fire burning with a famous win over the Vikings, who have the distinction of being 8-2 but also sport a head-turning negative scoring differential.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

Talk about two teams entering a game with completely different momentums. New England is back in the AFC playoff picture following its Week 11 win and ranks as the second-best scoring defense in the NFL (16.9 points per game allowed). Head coach Bill Belichick is making all of the right decisions.

On the other side, The Vikings’ struggles on defense finally caught up to them. Minnesota is giving up a red zone scoring percentage of 71.4% (No. 32 in NFL) and a third down conversion percentage of 41.5% (No. 23 in NFL). Not being able to get off the field is deleting chances for the offense to score.

New England is 5-0 straight up in its last five games against Minnesota, so I find myself liking an upset here.

Vikings vs. Patriots prediction: Patriots 20, Vikings 17

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Bucs vs. Browns (Nov. 27)

In the NFC East, 7-3 can get you third place. In the NFC South, Tampa Bay sits No. 1 at 5-5. If that fact feels deflating to you, you’re not exactly wrong.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Buccaneers: 51.4% to win

Browns: 48.0% to win

The Buccaneers need to keep winning games to stay atop the NFC South standings. Tampa Bay is also getting much-needed rest for a roster plagued by injuries in 2022. Strong defensive efforts have carried the Buccaneers thus far, and that trend continues in Week 12 – the final chapter of Jacoby Brissett’s run as the Browns’ QB. Brissett will show up, but the Buccaneers will do enough to slow down Nick Chubb. Take Tampa Bay -3.5.

Browns vs. Bucs Prediction:

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Rams vs. Chiefs (Nov. 27)

It could have been last season’s Super Bowl matchup. And while the Rams’ run of lackluster form suggests such a thing has almost zero chance of happening this year (unless LA can win their last seven in a row), nobody is allowed to say they’d like to play the surging Chiefs right now. KC has won four straight and their QB is an imposing NFL MVP favorite.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Rams: 11.8% to win

Chiefs: 88.1% to win

The Los Angeles Rams continue to look like a far cry from the team that won the Super Bowl in February. Los Angeles has lost four straight before their Week 12 showdown with the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trending in the opposite direction and winners of three in a row. LA’s offense can’t keep pace without Cooper Kupp.

Chiefs vs. Rams Prediction: Take the Chiefs -10.5.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Packers vs. Eagles (Nov. 27)

The Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining team that’s undefeated on the road. Don’t think they’ll be disappointed about a primetime date with the 4-7 Packers, however.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Packers: 24.2% to win

Eagles: 75.5% to win

This game has the makings of a blowout. While Philadelphia has had to get by with some gritty performances in the last three weeks, they’re still 2-1 in that span. Meanwhile, the Packers have lost six of their last seven. The fact that Aaron Rodgers and co. have only averaged 16 points per game in those losses makes the situation that much more dire. Jalen Hurts got his team back in the win column in Week 11 and the Eagles’ offense gets back to top form.

Eagles vs. Packers Prediction: Take Eagles -6.5.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Steelers vs. Colts (Nov. 28)

The Colts remain surprisingly frisky despite everything they’ve had to endure this season, including the sacking of head coach Frank Reich. Both of these teams have struggled to score points in 2022, so we may be looking at a “first to 13 points wins” scenario on Monday Night Football.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 12 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Steelers: 32.9% to win

Colts: 66.7% to win

The Steelers got back in the win column in Week 10 before a tough battle with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Neither of these teams accomplish much of anything on offense, but the Colts’ defense is a difference-maker. Indianapolis allows the 10th-fewest yards in football and that’s enough to cause headaches for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Colts vs. Steelers Prediction: Take the Colts at -3.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: