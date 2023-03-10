Boardroom’s latest Web3 & Tech VC Roundup includes deals from Anthropic, Tensor, Hexa, Robin AI, Felicis, and more.

AI software company Humane has closed a $100 million Kindred-Ventures-led Series C round.

Ex-Apple design and engineering team members Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorn founded the company in 2018 to build a software platform and products powered by AI technology. The founders, however, are keeping quiet on exactly what its flagship tech is.

“We’ve been building for over four years now, going from a small group around a conference table to a world-class team getting ready to ship a product and platform, along with some of the most influential technology and AI companies in the world,” Humane CTO Patrick Gates said in a statement. “Our products are built on an integrated device and cloud platform that will allow us, and others, to create AI-driven experiences that feel natural, fun, and needed.”

Existing investors Tiger Global, Valia Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Lachy Groom, and Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, also participated in the round. The series included new strategic investors and partners, including Microsoft, LG Technology Ventures, and Volvo Cars Tech Fund. Humane will use the fresh funding to continue building its personal mobile computing tech.

Humane has raised $230 million in venture capital since its inception.

Here are some more recent funding deals in Boardroom’s latest Web3 & Tech VC Roundup.

Matchday: $21M for Web3 Soccer Games

Matchday, a Web3 soccer gaming startup, raised $21 million in seed funding from Lionel Messi‘s venture capital firm, Play Time, as well as Courtside Ventures, Horizon Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Greylock, and HackVC.

The company has an official license from FIFA and works closely with the FIFPRO players association. Matchday also partners with players and leagues and manages an ambassador program. Matchday describes itself as the maker of “casual football games for five billion fans.” Like many other blockchain-enabled sports games, Matchday lets players collect and trade cards to build the perfect digital team. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Web3 startup released a mini-game and rewarded 600,000 users with 2 million NFT player cards.

Anthropic: Another $300M Raise

AI startup Anthropic raised another $300 million in a round led by Spark Capital. This latest fundraising values the company at $4.1 billion, The Information reported. Anthropic is not only big competition for OpenAI, but former OpenAI executives lead the two-year-old company. Anthropic describes itself as an AI safety and research company, but it could develop commercial tech in the future.

Safety is the core research focus of Anthropic and so we’ve written up a post laying out our high-level views on AI safety and the various research bets we’ve made here. pic.twitter.com/pF0sVZJCni — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) March 9, 2023

This $300 million raise comes after Anthropic secured a partnership with Google last month that came with up to $400 million in funding.

More Investments