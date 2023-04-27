This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get ready for tipoff in a pivotal Game 6 in San Francisco with a big Kings vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs roll on on Friday, April 28 with Game 6 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to eliminate the Kings following Wednesday’s 123-116 Game 5 victory in Sacramento. Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 31 points while Kevon Looney paced all players with a whopping 22 rebounds. Draymond Green was a surprise offensive contributor, tallying 21 points in 32 minutes off the bench.

Get ready for a Game 6 tipoff back in the Bay with our big Warriors vs. Kings prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game 6 Info

Series: Warriors lead 3-2

Warriors lead 3-2 Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California US TV coverage: ESPN

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread: NBA Playoffs Game 6

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kings: (+235) | Warriors: (-290)

Kings: (+235) | Warriors: (-290) Spread: Kings: +7.5 (-112) | Warriors: -7.5 (-108)

Kings: +7.5 (-112) | Warriors: -7.5 (-108) Total: 235 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The defending champs enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 8 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 235 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

SAC vs. GSW Betting Trends

Sacramento is 3-11 straight up in its last 14 games against Golden State.

Golden State is 5-0 straight up in its last five home games.

The Kings are 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine games against Golden State.

The Warriors are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 home games played on a Friday.

The total has hit the under in four of Sacramento’s last five road games.

The total has hit the over in 10 of Golden State’s last 15 games played in April.

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick: Game 6

After opening the series with a 2-0 lead, it’s been all downhill for the Kings. They’ve been playing some slopping basketball during their three-game skid, allowing 121.0 PPG while only shooting 30.2% from 3-point range and turning the ball over 14.7 times per contest. Underwhelming play like that makes it tough to keep pace with the talent-rich Warriors.

Speaking of which, the Warriors have an even bigger edge with Game 6 taking place at Chase Center. Steve Kerr’s team is a whopping 35-8 straight up at home this season. Furthermore, the Warriors have won eight straight home games against the Kings by an average margin of 11 points.

As impressive as the Kings have been this year, it’s time for their postseason run to end. The Warriors are near-impossible to stop when they get rolling, which is the case with a three-game winning streak on their side. Sacramento will push, but Golden State has the skill and experience to send the road team packing.

GAME 6 KINGS vs. WARRIORS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Warriors 121, Kings 115

Kings vs. Warriors Best Bet

Klay Thompson has been money from 3-point range over the last month or so. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 4.8 threes on 43.2% shooting over his last 14 games and is already 22-of-54 (40.7%) from beyond the arc this series.

In other words, I don’t see Thompson having issues surpassing a 3-point total of 4.5 in Game 6. He’s finished with five-plus threes in 11 of his previous 14 games — including thrice this series.

Having hit the over in five of his previous seven home games, expect another stellar shooting performance from the 33-year-old.

WARRIORS vs. KINGS BEST BET: Klay Thompson OVER 4.5 Threes Made (+104)

— Devon Platana