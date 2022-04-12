Warriors Mark Playoff Run With First-of-its-kind NFT Collection

In partnership with FTX, the Warriors are the first professional sports team to release a responsive NFT collection — one that will evolve based on how they perform on the court.

The Golden State Warriors are partnering with FTX to launch a special 2022 NBA Playoff NFT collection.

Created to commemorate the Warriors’ postseason run that begins Saturday, its the first responsive NFT collection released by an NBA team. That means these NFTs will adapt as the Warriors compete, unlocking new utilities and benefits for NFT holders.

More simply, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Warriors win, so will NFT holders.

The Golden State Warriors will become the first pro team to roll out a responsive NFT collection in honor of the playoffs as part of their partnership with @FTX_Official.



(h/t @sbjsbd) pic.twitter.com/WpPVnpebdF — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 12, 2022

The public mint will kick off on April 15 on FTX’s marketplace. Each NFT will cost $499.99, and interested collectors must have an FTX US account to mint and participate in the 1-of-1 auction.

Here’s a breakdown of the mint schedule on April 15:

10 a.m. PST: white-list mint opens

12 p.m. PST: public mint opens

7 p.m. PST: 1-of-1 auction closes

The collection features 3,000 NFTs with 12 unique designs that are randomly assigned when minted on the blockchain at FTX. Fans will be able to unlock prizes linked to the rarity of each NFT, including NBA Finals tickets, autographed items, Warriors NBA championship rings, additional NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and more, an official release states.

Warriors 2015 NBA Championship Ring NFT 1-of-1 Special Edition Gold Bar All-Access Pass NFT

Per a press release, the Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection includes the following:

Warriors Golden Basketball Hoop (1-of-1)

Warriors Varsity Jacket (1-of-1)

Warriors Championship Banner (1-of-1)

Warriors Foam Finger

Warriors Hardware Court

Warriors Logo Pin

Warriors Basketball Hoop

Warriors 75th Anniversary Diamond

The 2019 Finale at Oracle ticket stub with score

The First Warriors Championship ticket stub from 1947 with score

Warriors 2015 NBA Championship Ring

1-of-1 Warriors Golden Basketball Hoop NFT 1-of-1 Warriors Varsity Jacket NFT

The 11 designs above will be spread across 2,999 NFTs in the collection. The final and rarest NFT of the collection will be the 1-of-1 special edition Gold Bar All-Access Pass, which is linked to priceless utilities and benefits that can only be purchased directly through the auction. The rare NFT will go to the highest bidder will receive a physical replica of the Gold Bar, made of real gold, and two tickets to all Warriors 2022 playoff games at Chase Center.

Each time the Warriors advance to the next round in the playoffs, NFT holders will receive special perks. Here’s a break down of what NFT holders could get for free if the Warriors claim victory across the board:

Round 1: All NFT holders will receive a digital Round 1 Commemorative ticket stub. Rare NFT holders will receive an autographed Warriors jersey.

All NFT holders will receive a digital Round 1 Commemorative ticket stub. Rare NFT holders will receive an autographed Warriors jersey. Round 2: All NFT holders will receive a digital Round 2 Commemorative ticket stub. Rare NFT holders will receive an autographed Warriors team basketball.

All NFT holders will receive a digital Round 2 Commemorative ticket stub. Rare NFT holders will receive an autographed Warriors team basketball. Conference Finals: All NFT holders will receive a digital Warriors Western Conference Championship Banner. Rare NFT holders will gain access to a portfolio of prizes including but not limited to NBA Finals Tickets, tour of the Warriors practice facility, a championship hat, attend a shootaround with players, and an opportunity to sign a one-day mock contract with the team.

All NFT holders will receive a digital Warriors Western Conference Championship Banner. Rare NFT holders will gain access to a portfolio of prizes including but not limited to NBA Finals Tickets, tour of the Warriors practice facility, a championship hat, attend a shootaround with players, and an opportunity to sign a one-day mock contract with the team. NBA Championship: All NFT holders will receive a Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Championship NFT ring and an exclusive merchandise pack. Rare NFT holders will gain access to a portfolio of prizes including but not limited to a physical championship ring, a ride on the parade float, courtside tickets for a 2022-2023 game, exclusive merch, and more.

First Warriors Championship ticket stub (1947) NFT The 2019 Oracle Arena Finale ticket stub (2019) NFT

The Warriors are the first professional sports team to release a responsive NFT collection driven by how well the team plays. They worked with Medium Rare to create the NFT collection. Each Playoff NFT also grants the holder access to the Warriors’ community on Discord, members-only benefits, exclusive apparel, and a spot on the white-list for future NFT drops.

Check out the upcoming collection by clicking here.

A portion of all the proceeds from the collection will go toward the Warriors Community Foundation, an initiative focused on improving education equity in the Bay Area.

This is the team’s second NFT collection following its Legacy NFT Drop a year ago. The Warriors also hold the record for all-time highest sports NFT sale after the team’s 1-of-1 6x World Championship Ring sold for 285.111 ETH aka $871,591.27.

The Bay area team also inked a multi-year deal with FTX last year, naming the crypto exchange as the official crypto platform and NFT marketplace for all of its blockchain-focused projects. Stephen Curry also joined FTX’s roster of athlete ambassadors last fall.