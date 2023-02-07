The limited-edition flavors mark the cannabis brand’s entry into the consumer market in Arizona just ahead of the NFL’s big night in Glendale.

In December, our friends at Viola — the cannabis company founded in 2011 by longtime NBA forward Al Harrington — introduced edibles to its rotation for the very first time. Four flavors hit the market in Michigan, with plans to expand to California, Colorado, and Arizona and beyond in due time.

Perhaps you had heard that one of those states was about to host Super Bowl LVII. And on Tuesday, five days ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs clashing with the Philadelphia Eagles for all the NFL marbles in Glendale, Viola announced that it’s officially entering the cannabis market in the Grand Canyon State.

They’re bringing some limited-edition “Viola Bowl” edibles with them, too. Get ready for Eagle Berry vs. Chief Mango.

It all kicks off on Feb. 10.

Viola has exclusively partnered with Sol Flower dispensaries for the Arizona launch and will offer cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and edibles. For those in the area, Viola will host special opening events at Sol Flower locations in Tempe (Feb. 10) and Sun City (Feb. 11), with their “Viola Bowl” edibles available as a bonus gift for those who purchase two eighths of flower, four pre-rolls, or four edibles.

(FanDuel has Philly as a -1.5 favorite as of this writing, but Chief Mango vs. Eagle Berry is reportedly a pick ’em.)

The limited-edition edibles are available for as long as supplies last, but expect Viola to stay plenty busy throughout 2023. They began selling recreational cannabis in Missouri on Feb. 6, and in March, they’re due expand overseas and launch in the United Kingdom for medical use.

Click here to learn more about Viola’s cannabis edibles currently available for retail purchase in California, Colorado, Michigan, and Oregon.

