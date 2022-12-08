Al Harrington’s Viola Brand Reveals First Cannabis Edibles

From “Get Up & Go” Sativa to “Lights Out” Indica, Viola revealed four distinct offerings with their own flavor profiles coming soon to Michigan, Arizona, California, and Colorado.

Al Harrington played 16 seasons in the NBA, but if you don’t already know him as a cannabis entrepreneur, you will. Through Viola, the company he founded and named for his late grandmother, he’s been on an 11-year mission to share the medicinal, recreational, and lifestyle benefits of cannabis in a way that particularly empowers communities historically affected by the wayward so-called War on Drugs.

On Thursday, the mission took a major step forward: For the very first time, Viola has entered the edibles game.

Starting this month in Michigan and in partnership with PUFF Cannabis Company, four varieties of edible gummies will be available, each featuring their own particular mood and flavor profile. Viola plans to expand its edibles offerings into California, Colorado, and Arizona in Q1 2023.

From coffee-flavored “Get Up & Go” sativa to green apple “Lights Out” indica, check out what’s on offer from Viola.

Viola Cannabis Edibles at a Glance

Uptown Espresso

THE TYPE: Sativa

THE MOOD: Get Up & Go

VIOLA SAYS: “Just like your morning cup of joe. These coffee-flavored gummies are the ultimate vibe for when you’re ready to feel energized. Get Up & Go. Get straight to it.”

The coffee buzz you’ll get from these gummies isn’t just your imagination; they’re actually caffeinated.

Auntie’s Punch

THE TYPE: Sativa hybrid

THE MOOD: Good Times

VIOLA SAYS: “Just like Auntie used to make. These Fruit Punch-flavored gummies deliver the perfect vibe to make sure the Good Times keep coming.”

Paradise Island

THE TYPE: Indica hybrid

THE MOOD: Kick Back

VIOLA SAYS: “Take a trip to paradise without ever leaving where you are. These Tropical Punch-flavored gummies deliver the right vibe to help you Kick Back and relax.”

Big Apple Dreamin’

THE TYPE: Indica

THE MOOD: Lights Out

VIOLA SAYS: “The ain’t your granny’s apples. These green apple-flavored gummies give you what you need when you’re ready to zone all the way out. In a city that never sleeps, this will knock you out.”

According to the company, Big Apple Dreamin’ additionally contains two herb extracts — skullcap and California poppy — to enhance its stress relief, relaxation, and sleep aid profile.

