INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

When discussing just what it means to be timeless artist in popular music, Usher Raymond‘s name is sure to come up in due time. From classics like “Nice & Slow” and “U Got It Bad” to pop hits “Scream” and the will.i.am-assisted “OMG,” Usher endures atop the music industry as the King of R&B.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist has continued to deliver hit after hit over the course of nearly three decades, so it’s only fitting that his next major performance is arguably his biggest yet: the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” the “Climax” singer shared in an official statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation agency helps produce the Halftime Show, likewise shared his excitement for the planned performance slated to place at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada:

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” the rap icon said. “Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

In anticipation of his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance — as well as the release of his upcoming ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the very same day — Boardroom has compiled the ultimate ranking of Usher album sales to date.

Best-selling Usher Albums of All Time by Gold & Platinum Certification

All Usher album sales figures based on RIAA data.

Confessions (2004): Diamond (10x Platinum; 10 million certified units)

It’s no wonder why this LP scored Usher a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album. Regarded as a staple among the genre’s must-have albums, Confessions sold 1.1 million copies in its first week and was primarily produced by Jermaine Dupri, who additionally produced Usher’s 8701 and My Way records. Producer credits also include Bryan Michael Cox, Robin Thicke, and Lil’ Jon, with hit singles like “Yeah!”, “Superstar,” “Can U Handle It?”, and “Bad Girl” making their presences known on the charts. No ranking of Usher albums is complete without this triumph.

My Way (1997): 7x Platinum

Sophomore studio album My Way boasts features from Monica, Jermaine Dupri, and Lil’ Kim and was co-produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Highlighting singles such as “Nice & Slow” and “My Way,” its multi-Platinum single “You Make Me Wanna…” earned Usher a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

8701 (2001): 4x Platinum

Usher’s third studio album, 8701, was originally slated for a Halloween 2000 release date under the title All About U but was delayed due to numerous leaks via Napster, the groundbreaking file-sharing platform. The album is responsible for hit singles including “U Don’t Have To Call,” “U Got It Bad,” and “U Remind Me,” featuring an appearance by then-girlfriend and TLC member Chilli.

Here I Stand (2008): Platinum

As a mark of “a new chapter in life,” according to the artist himself, the music of Here I Stand was inspired by the love of his then-wife and son, as well as the death of his estranged biological father. The album features hit singles including “Moving Mountains,” “Trading Places,” and “Love in This Club Part II” featuring Lil Wayne and Beyoncé.

Raymond V Raymond (2010): Platinum

With a cast of producers that boasts Zaytoven, Ester Dean, Sean Garrett, and Polow da Don, it’s no wonder why Usher’s Raymond V Raymond album earned him Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Hits from his sixth studio album include “There Goes My Baby,” “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” and “Lil Freak” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Usher Live (1999): Gold (500,000 certified units)

Rounding out the Usher albums Pantheon is the live version of the artist’s 1994 self-titled studio debut, which featured producer credits from LA Reid, Al B. Sure!, and executive producer Diddy. Did you know that Usher was only 15 years old when he released that debut album? Consider this live iteration a worthy companion.