Who’s playing in the USFL this year? Learn more about the league’s eight teams and their head coaches, as well as the four hub cities that will host all the action.

On the heels of the XFL’s return following Super Bowl LVII in February, the United States Football League is likewise back for another go. Eight teams are fighting it out to dethrone the reigning champion Birmingham Stallions this time around — including a fresh-faced Tennessee team making its league debut.

Interestingly, while places like New Orleans and Pittsburgh are represented among the USFL ranks, you won’t see games taking place in those championship-winning NFL cities this year. Rather, in order to save on travel and keep the logistics generally simpler, four USFL hub cities — two per team — will host all the action.

2023 USFL Hub Cities

Birmingham, Alabama

Canton, Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Memphis, Tennessee

Now, let’s take a closer look at all eight 2023 USFL teams, as well as each one’s hub city, home venue, and head coach.

For Boardroom’s full rundown of USFL player contract and salary structure for the 2023 season, click here.

USFL Teams 2023

USFL North Division

TEAM CITY STADIUM HEAD COACH Michigan Panthers Detroit, Michigan Ford Field (Detroit) Mike Nolan New Jersey Generals East Rutherford, New Jersey Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton) Mike Riley Philadelphia Stars Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Ford Field Bart Andrus Pittsburgh Maulers Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Ray Horton

USFL South Division