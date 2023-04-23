About Boardroom

Sports April 23, 2023
2023 USFL Teams, Hub Cities & Head Coaches

Who’s playing in the USFL this year? Learn more about the league’s eight teams and their head coaches, as well as the four hub cities that will host all the action.

On the heels of the XFL’s return following Super Bowl LVII in February, the United States Football League is likewise back for another go. Eight teams are fighting it out to dethrone the reigning champion Birmingham Stallions this time around — including a fresh-faced Tennessee team making its league debut.

Interestingly, while places like New Orleans and Pittsburgh are represented among the USFL ranks, you won’t see games taking place in those championship-winning NFL cities this year. Rather, in order to save on travel and keep the logistics generally simpler, four USFL hub cities — two per team — will host all the action.

2023 USFL Hub Cities

  • Birmingham, Alabama
  • Canton, Ohio
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Memphis, Tennessee

Now, let’s take a closer look at all eight 2023 USFL teams, as well as each one’s hub city, home venue, and head coach.

For Boardroom’s full rundown of USFL player contract and salary structure for the 2023 season, click here.

USFL Teams 2023

USFL North Division

TEAMCITYSTADIUMHEAD COACH
Michigan PanthersDetroit, MichiganFord Field (Detroit)Mike Nolan
New Jersey GeneralsEast Rutherford, New JerseyTom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton)Mike Riley
Philadelphia StarsPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaFord FieldBart Andrus
Pittsburgh MaulersPittsburgh, PennsylvaniaTom Benson Hall of Fame StadiumRay Horton

USFL South Division

TEAMCITYSTADIUMHEAD COACH
Birmingham StallionsBirmingham, AlabamaProtective Stadium (Birmingham)Skip Holtz
Houston GamblersHouston, TexasSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis)Curtis Johnson
Memphis ShowboatsMemphis, TennesseeSimmons Bank Liberty StadiumTodd Haley
New Orleans BreakersNew Orleans, LouisianaProtective StadiumJohn DeFilippo

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.