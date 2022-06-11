Boardroom’s UFC 275 Betting Quick-start Guide

Get ready for Teixeira vs. Procházka, Shevchenko vs. Santos, and Zhang vs. Joanna 2 with the latest analysis and odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

UFC 275 is stacked with an abundance of high-level fighters that also happen to be fan favorites. At the top of the card is a UFC light heavyweight championship fight between Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiří Procházka, but don’t miss the seventh title defense for UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who takes on a legitimate contender in Taila Santos.

And when fight fans thought that the card couldn’t get better, UFC 275 also showcases one of the most anticipated rematches in UFC history when Weili Zhang takes on Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

There are several routes to take when discussing the most significant storyline on the card. One could go in the direction of Glover undergoing his first title defense as UFC champion at the age of 42. However, the first fight between Jędrzejczyk and Zhang was dubbed the most incredible fight in women’s mixed martial arts history while setting the internet ablaze.

We could very much end up with a title fight that could quickly turn into a “ride off into the sunset” moment with a single strike, a chance for Shevchenko to keep climbing the all-time list of UFC title defenses, and a rematch with the potential to one-up one of the greatest bouts ever — that’s a lot to soak in for one night. With that in mind, before the inevitable thrills and agonies begin to take hold in Singapore, let’s break down all the UFC 275 betting odds via our partners at FanDuel Sportsbook.

UFC 275 at a Glance

The Big Storyline: Yes, there are two title fights at the top of the card, but when Weili Zhang took on Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 248, we witnessed an instant classic of the most incredible variety. Each competitor went toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow in the most unforgettable fight in women’s MMA history, as well as simply one of the greatest overall. Ultimately, Zhang would edge out a narrow split decision with two out of three judges giving her the nod on the scorecards.

Joanna and a vocal group of online supporters believed that the judges made the wrong decision that night. At UFC 275, the former champion will have a chance to settle the score and stamp her ticket toward after title fight.

Where: UFC 275 takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The stadium regularly hosts MMA shows run by ONE Championship and seats 15,000 people.

When: Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the undercard starts at 8 p.m. and the main card begins at 10 pm.

How to Watch: The early preliminary bouts will air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The traditional undercard is set to air on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card runs exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 275 Card & FanDuel Betting Odds Guide

We’ve already discussed how to read lines, so you have a sense of the different kinds of bets to place in MMA. Now, it’s time to add some context for Saturday’s card to assist in making picks for the event.

UFC 275 Main Card Odds

Odds can change over time. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira [c] (+164) vs Jiří Procházka (-215)

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko [c] (-720) vs.Taila Santos (+450)

Strawweight: Zhang Weili (-172) vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+134)

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (-166) vs Ramazan Emeev (+130)

NOTE: The scheduled flyweight bout between Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin was scrapped from the card Friday due to a medical issue involving Bontorin.

Main Card Betting Analysis

Santos’ +450 marked the best opening underdog odds against Shevchenko since “Bullet” fought Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+250) at UFC 231.

since “Bullet” fought Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+250) at UFC 231. Zhang was the betting favorite against Joanna during their first encounter (-227) and remained as such despite a brawl for the ages at UFC 248.

during their first encounter (-227) and remained as such despite a brawl for the ages at UFC 248. Jiří Procházka has never been the betting favorite in his UFC career until now.

UFC 275 Prelim Card Odds

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun (+240) vs. Brendan Allen (-330)

Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi (-260) vs. Joshua Culibao (+196)

Lightweight: Steve Garcia (-188) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (+146)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (+118) vs. André Fialho (-150)

Prelim Betting Analysis

Brendan Allen is the most enormous non-champion betting favorite on the card (-340)

is the most enormous betting on the card (-340) This fight marks the first time Andre Fialho is the betting favorite during his three-fight UFC career.

is the during his three-fight UFC career. Hayisaer Maheshate will make his official UFC debut as a slight underdog. The fight serves as his first out of seven with recorded odds.

UFC 275 Early Prelim Card Odds

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho (+108) vs Danaa Batgerel (-138)

Strawweight: Liang Na (+114) vs Silvana Gómez Juárez (-146)

Featherweight: Ramona Pascual (+142) l vs Joselyne Edwards (-184)

Early Prelim Betting Analysis

Ramona Pascual had been the betting favorite in her nine professional fights; that streak finally breaks against Edwards.

in her nine professional fights; that streak finally breaks against Edwards. Each favorite in the early prelims is most favored to win specifically by decision.

is most favored to win specifically by decision. Every blue corner fighter in the early prelims is favorited to win

Boardroom UFC 275 Betting Disclaimer

Boardroom does not predict the outcomes of fights for readers, so the information in this column shall not be considered betting advice. We provide tools a bettor can choose to consult to understand better the types of available bets, odds, and relevant facts before making wagers based on their judgment. All bettors assume their own risk.

The current odds listed within this article are subject to change over time. Odds reflected in this piece may not be the final odds before fight night and can be verified by visiting FanDuel Sportsbook.

Historic fight odds data comes via Best Fight Odds.