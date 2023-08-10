About Boardroom

Deals & Investments August 10, 2023
Tyler Adams to Chelsea: Everything You Need to Know

Stu Forster/Getty Images
It’s somewhat of a full-circle moment for Tyler Adams as he embarks on a new journey with Premier League club Chelsea. Boardroom breaks down the transfer deal.

On July 23, 2015, in Harrison, NJ, a relatively unknown 16-year-old academy talent named Tyler Adams scored the second goal in the New York Red Bulls’ 4-2 upset shocker over Premier League powerhouse Chelsea. Eight years later, the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup captain joins the Blues on the eve of the 2023 regular season in a £20 million transfer deal from Leeds.

Adams had a $20 million relegation release clause in his contract, which Chelsea was able to trigger after Leeds was sent down to the English Championship in May. The defensive midfielder needs to bring a stabilizing element to a club that went through three different managers and finished a shocking 12th in the Premier League table last season, Chelsea’s worst domestic showing since the 1993-1994 campaign.

Before spending last year with Leeds, the Wappingers Falls, NY native spent four seasons in Germany with RB Leipzig, famously scoring a 2020 Champions League goal against Atletico Madrid that sent the upstart outfit to the semifinals. But Chelsea gets far more than Adams’s ability to score the occasional timely tally. The Blues get his ability to defend and maintain possession, his tenacity, leadership, toughness, and the experience to go toe to toe with the world’s best and more than hold his own.

Tyler Adams Chelsea Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: Aug. 10, 2023
Reported transfer fee: £20,000,000 ($25,500,000)
Estimated transfer market value: €18,000,000 via Transfermarkt

Tyler Adams Stats Per 90 Minutes

CategoryStat Per 90Percentile
Passes attempted57.0270
Tackles3.7099
Interceptions1.4884
Blocks2.0597
Aerials won1.0966

Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

Adams’ Transfer History

August 2023: Leeds United (England – Championship) to Chelsea (England – Premier League)

  • Transfer Fee: £20,000,000

July 2022: RB Leipzig (Germany – Bundesliga) to Leeds United (England – Premier League)

  • Transfer Fee: €17,000,000

January 2019: New York Red Bulls (U.S. – MLS) to RB Leipzig (Germany – Bundesliga)

  • Transfer Fee: €2,630,000

Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.